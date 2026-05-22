The Late Show hosted by Stephen Colbert ended in a star-studded farewell ceremony, with Colbert paying a heartfelt tribute to viewers and his role in the show. The show had a long-running success with a star-studded guest list and regular politics satire in 11 years.

The Late Show hosted by Stephen Colbert ended with a star-studded farewell ceremony , and the host paid a heartfelt tribute to viewers and his role in the show.

The ceremony took place at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City, where guests including Stephen Colbert joined by the likes of Tim Meadows, Jon Batiste, and even the world-famous musician Paul McCartney danced through the final number. The Late Show, which had been airing for 11 years, was cancelled due to financial reasons, with losses ranging from 43 million to 50 million euros.

The cancellation sparked backlash from critics, who criticized parent company Paramount for its settlement with Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the show was also making headlines for its regular rotation of celebrities, politicians, and even its sneak peaks of upcoming seasons. The show had been the successor of David Letterman, and had been filled with satirical politics and self-deprecating humor.

This show brought together dedicated late-night hosts like Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and many others, who participated in a guest hosting show and even a podcast during the writers' strike. Overall, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert brought forth fun and heartfelt moments with its star-studded guests, regular political satire gags, dance routines, and memorable final nights.

The show also acknowledged its impacts on viewers, such as the joy machine it had become and the last 11 years it had spent entertaining audiences in a nation involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict





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