The Financial Strain of Raising Teenagers

The teenage years can be a financial burden for parents, with unexpected expenses such as food bills, clothing, sports, and school fees. The article highlights the challenges of budgeting for these expenses and the need for a "teen sinking fund" to cover miscellaneous spending.

Teenage children are an expensive group when the cost of school, playing sports and a dripfeed of unexpected requests for money are taken into account.

Parents expect high creche fees and college costs but many are blindsided by the financial drain in between: the teenage years. From soaring food bills, clothing, sports and school expenses, and the "just €20" requests that never stop, raising teens can be one of the most overlooked demands on household finances. The teenage years bring the kind of continuous, ad hoc spending that can torpedo family finances. Could a bridging loan take the pain out of buying your next home?

Ann Marie Gaynor has two teens, a son (18) and a daughter (14), as well as a younger and an older child. The big thing with the teenager years, I’ve found, is the costs are completely unpredictable. All the little things that just keep coming. Small children don’t notice when you cut corners.

But saying "No" hits different with teens. Teenagers like to belong ... a lot of the spending I find in the teenage years is around a sense of belonging. They want to go to the disco; they want to get food with their friends after school. So, a strict "need" for something isn’t the only metric when deciding whether to stump up.

Having survived job loss, debt, divorce and a battle to keep her home after the financial crisis, Gaynor retrained as a psychiatric nurse and runs the Irish Budgeting Mammy Instagram account. Create a "teen sinking fund" to cover the miscellaneous spending, she advises. I put money aside every time I get paid for those expenses. Requests for money from the school come thick and fast, says Elaine*, a parent in a dual-income household in the midlands.

They are doing the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert this year, so it was a bit of a kick in the teeth to be asked to pay €100 each to sit the exams. Immediately after that, we got an email to pay the balance for transition year (TY). I don’t think the school lives in reality at all.

TY costs are a real bug bear, say members of the 74,000 strong Life on a Budget Facebook group who responded to an Irish Times call-out on the cost of teens. If you’re a Junior Cert parent, start putting money aside now. Some schools can charge about €420 upfront to cover most things, but excluding a trip abroad, costing about €700. There isn’t enough line of sight as to what’s coming up to help parents budget for it.

Parents praise the free schoolbooks scheme but the cost of a tablet, if required, all but cancels out the saving. They report paying between €300 and €850 for a device, excluding insurance. When representing his school in sport, Elaine’s son has never had to pay for a bus to competitions, but her daughter does. It’s a tenner every time the girls go for a match, which is steep.

I think the school should really cover that if they are playing for the school. A recent Junior Cert home economics field trip cost €35. It’s actually hard because you think you are doing okay, then you are blindsided by this bloody bill that comes in. I think it’s hard for everybody, and it’s hard for the likes of me with two incomes.

We’re squeezed because we don’t get anything, we don’t get allowances. I think teachers really need to sit down, cop on and ask, ‘here is a cost-of-living crisis, is this really necessary? ’ In Tina’s school, there is an adventure centre trip in second year, a TY trip abroad and a fifth-year trip too. These are all optional, but you want to give them their memories.

There is more money going out of my account than there is coming into it at the moment. We have savings, but we don’t want to dip into that. That’s why I’ve gone back to work full-time, so that we are not stressed about who needs to go on a school trip





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Teenage Years Financial Burden Budgeting School Fees Teen Sinking Fund Cost Of Raising Teenagers

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