The French author and Catholic priest Jean Sulivan: A life of marginality and literary innovation

Jean Sulivan, a French author and Catholic priest, was born Joseph Lemarchand and chose the pen name Jean Sulivan, inspired by a Preston Sturges film. Sulivan's work explores themes of marginality, and his novels often feature characters who are on the fringes of society. His writing style is characterized by a strong sense of revolt and innovation, but also by regular interventions by the author in his texts to give his opinion on characters and situations.

Jean Sulivan , a French author and Catholic priest, was born Joseph Lemarchand and chose the pen name Jean Sulivan , inspired by a Preston Sturges film.

Sulivan's decision to assume this name was influenced by his interest in cinema, particularly the film Sullivan's Travels. He adopted the main character's name with a single 'l' to avoid having two 'l's, as the French word 'aile' means wing and Sulivan did not want to have two of those, like an angel. Sulivan's work explores themes of marginality, and his novels often feature characters who are on the fringes of society, including priests, prostitutes, and down-and-outs.

His writing style is characterized by a strong sense of revolt and innovation, but also by regular interventions by the author in his texts to give his opinion on characters and situations. Sulivan's work is relevant for contemporary times, and his novels display a sense of questioning of authorial objectivity. Sulivan's mother wanted him to be a priest, but he could not bear to engage in what he viewed as posturing.

After ordination, Sulivan taught French at the diocesan Lycée Saint-Vincent in Rennes and became active in cultural activities in the city. In the 1960s, Sulivan was given permission to move to Paris to pursue a literary vocation, and he published two books under the prestigious Gallimard imprint by the late 1950s.

Sulivan's novel The Sea Remains won the Grand Prix Catholique de Littérature in 1964, but its main character's discovery that his career in the Catholic Church was a betrayal of his original vocation was a surprise given the prize's name. Sulivan felt like a fraud at the awards ceremony and thanked the person who made the prize possible for the pleasure it would give his mother.

After The Sea Remains, Sulivan made a conscious decision to adopt a less classical style and to give literary expression to a number of marginal figures. His subsequent novels display a strong 1960s feel of revolt and innovation, but they are also strangely relevant for the times we live in today. Sulivan's work is characterized by a sense of questioning of authorial objectivity, and his novels often feature characters who are on the fringes of society.

His writing style is disjointed, and he regularly intervenes in his texts to give his opinion on characters and situations. Sulivan's work is relevant for contemporary times, and his novels display a sense of questioning of authorial objectivity





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Jean Sulivan French Author Catholic Priest Marginality Literary Innovation Preston Sturges Sullivan's Travels

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