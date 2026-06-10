The Golden Age of Life: Shifting Focus to Healthspan

This article explores the concept of healthspan in the context of women's health, particularly in the 80s and beyond. It highlights the importance of social connections, fun activities like dance and singing, and mentoring younger generations to improve health outcomes.

Welcome to the Check-Up, Decade by Decade, your guide to navigating the evolving landscape of women's health . Here we're exploring our eighties and beyond, a chapter defined not by slowing down, but by deepening; where health becomes less about effort and more about rhythm, connection and the simple rituals that support a vibrant, meaningful life.

The golden age: shifting the focus to healthspan As they unfold into this golden age of life, from one's 80s onwards, I sense the conversation will be all about healthspan as opposed to lifespan. This is a time that is all about the quality and vibrancy of our golden years and, thankfully, there are many ways to enhance and improve this.

In our earlier years, a lot of the ways we speak about improving our health involve a high degree of effort. The results of, for example, regular weightlifting, make it completely worthwhile, but it is effort nonetheless. What's fun about our golden years is that clinical research shows us some of the most powerful health interventions we can make are fun! Example one: Dance.

Continued research shows that rhythmic movement - specifically dance - is a powerhouse for neuroplasticity, which we touched on in the last article. Dance requires coordination, memory and social timing, which effectively lights up the brain's cognitive centres and ensures sustained renewal and positive health outcomes. Singing in a choir or a group also has measurable health benefits.

It has been found to improve people's heart rate, blood pressure and even boost immune function in ways that simply listening to the same music cannot. There are different explanations for this. From a biological standpoint, it's thought that singing activates the vagus nerve, which is directly connected to the vocal cords and muscles in the back of the throat. This is a nerve we're hearing more and more about in terms of assisting emotional regulation.

The prolonged and controlled exhalation involved in singing also releases endorphins associated with pleasure, wellbeing and the suppression of pain. And if that wasn't enough to have you signing up for your local choir - or setting one up - singing in a group has been shown to dampen systemic inflammation.

Something that is less researched in the singing arena is the social connection it provides, but this is well researched elsewhere and given what we explored in earlier decades, it simply makes sense to try to build or maintain these connections throughout life. We know that women in their 80s and 90s are significantly more likely to live alone than men of the same age. This increases the risk of loneliness, which TILDA research links to poorer physical health outcomes.

Different cultures have different ways of countering this - across mainland Europe, one often sees groups of older individuals gathering in parks to play chess, bowling or simply have the chats. In Ireland, this is less common, but there are many ways to keep up levels of social connection, which are the ultimate anchor supporting our sense of identity and wellbeing.

If the thought of a choir group doesn't rock your boat and if you're more of a one-on-one person, mentoring younger generations is a great connector and, of course, mutually beneficial. One hopes you can hold space for the younger person and pass on some new perspectives (good for them), and as Jess Murphy, owner and head chef in Galway's Kai restaurant, reverse mentorship brings the energy of the younger generation to the older.

Jess was speaking about the kitchen but it ripples beyond that. Imagine the impact that having a role model or mentor - whether for business or general life advice - might have had at younger stages of your life? Someone to ask a bothersome question, someone to bounce an idea off, someone to challenge your perspective in a supportive way. That support is as golden as one's older years.

And it is a gift that requires only your presence and tim





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Healthspan Lifespan Women's Health Social Connections Dance Singing Mentoring Health Outcomes

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