The Johnstown Estate in Meath: An Idyllic Retreat for Serenity and Luxury

Discover the perfect escape from the city at The Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Meath, where peace, luxury, and sumptuous dining merge to create an unforgettable retreat. A haven of calm for Dublin dwellers seeking rejuvenation.

For those seeking a tranquil getaway from the hustle and bustle of Dublin, The Johnstown Estate in Meath proves to be an idyllic retreat. Nestled in Enfield, this picturesque hotel is easily accessible by car or train, with a short 25-minute drive from Dublin or a quick railway journey from the city centre to Enfield station.

Although the train station requires a 20-minute walk to the hotel, the scenic route is rewarding, providing a glimpse of the surrounding countryside. For those driving, ample onsite parking is available for added convenience. From the moment of arrival, the hotel envelops guests in a serene atmosphere, offering a stark contrast to the urban chaos of Dublin. The grandeur of the building, accentuated by roaring fireplaces in the lobby, creates a warm and inviting ambiance.

Here, visitors can unwind with a cup of coffee and indulge in a good book while soaking in the opulence of the surroundings. The check-in process is seamless, with attentive staff ensuring a hassle-free experience. The accommodations at The Johnstown Estate are nothing short of luxurious. The spacious king rooms boast a blend of modern comforts and classic charm, featuring plush beds, large televisions, and well-appointed bathrooms equipped with bathtubs, showers, and premium Voya toiletries.

Upon settling in, guests can easily order room service, savouring a delightful meal of crispy chips and a refreshing Coke Zero before heading to the spa. The spa's thermal suite is a haven of relaxation, offering a variety of treatments and facilities that cater to guests' wellness needs. The suite features a revitalizing steam room, a detoxifying sauna, and a therapeutic salt chamber, as well as a soothing Jacuzzi and a rooftop hydrotherapy pool.

With a serene atmosphere and expertly designed spaces, the spa provides a rejuvenating experience for visitors. The dining options at The Johnstown Estate include the Couch House Brasserie, a casual yet sophisticated setting perfect for enjoying hearty meals. The brasserie's menu features a range of comfort foods, with the beef nachos being a standout dish that hits the spot. For those looking to start the day on a nutritious note, the extensive breakfast buffet is a highlight.

Offering a wide array of choices, from hot dishes to fresh fruits and pastries, the buffet caters to all tastes and dietary preferences. To complete the stay, a leisurely stroll through the hotel's scenic grounds is highly recommended. The lush landscapes provide a peaceful setting for guests to unwind and recharge. As they prepare to depart, visitors leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, carrying with them memories of a truly pampering experience.

Originally featured in the April issue of RSVP Magazine, this review showcases why The Johnstown Estate is a top choice for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility just a stone's throw away from Dublin





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