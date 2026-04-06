The Jukebox Kid Faces Irish Challenge in the Grand National

The Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse promises a thrilling contest with The Jukebox Kid as the favorite, facing stiff competition from a strong Irish contingent led by Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott. The race will see a maximum field of 30 runners compete on Easter Monday.

The stage is set for an enthralling Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse, with The Jukebox Kid , trained by Ben Pauling, aiming to secure back-to-back wins for British trainers in this prestigious steeplechase. A maximum field of thirty runners have been declared, promising a fiercely competitive contest on Easter Monday. The Jukebox Kid , fresh from two consecutive victories at Ascot, currently holds the position of favorite.

However, he faces a stern test against a powerful contingent of Irish contenders, adding to the anticipation surrounding the race. This year's Irish Grand National promises to be a spectacle, with the weight of expectation on the shoulders of the frontrunners and the promise of surprises from the less fancied runners. \Leading the charge from Ireland is Willie Mullins, who has entered a formidable team of seven horses, including Kiss Will, who will be ridden by Paul Townend. Kiss Will demonstrated his capabilities with a fifth-place finish at the Cheltenham Festival, under the guidance of JJ Slevin. Mullins, a master of his craft, is seeking his third victory in this renowned race. His other contenders include Argento Boy ridden by Sean O'Keeffe, Joystick with Brian Hayes, Karia Des Blaises with Anna McGuinness, Shanbally Kid ridden by John Shinnick, and Sa Majeste partnered by Aiden Kelly. Danny Mullins will be on board C'Est Ta Chance, a horse that has garnered significant support from punters. The race sponsors, Boylesports, have reported a surge of interest in C'Est Ta Chance, with Brian O'Keeffe noting it as a significant 'plunge horse'. Furthermore, attention is also being drawn to I Am Maximus, another Mullins-trained horse and a previous winner of the Irish National three years ago, with punters backing him for next week's English National at Aintree. The collective sentiment is that the racegoers are placing their bets strategically, and a win for I Am Maximus at Aintree would bring significant trouble to the bookies. This strategic wagering underscores the high stakes and the potential for a financially impactful result for the bookmakers. \Gordon Elliott, who is striving to become the champion handler in the trainers' championship, has a significant presence in the race with six entries. Notably, his top two entries in terms of weight, Better Days Ahead and Search For Glory, highlight his ambition. Elliott has opted to utilize conditional jockeys for these horses, with Rob James claiming seven pounds on Better Days Ahead, while James Smith gets a five-pound claim on Search For Glory. Jack Kennedy, the stable's leading jockey, is set to ride Shecouldbeanything. The remaining Elliott-trained entries include Duffle Coat, ridden by Josh Williamson, Kurasso Blue with Joedan Gainford, and The Enabler partnered with Danny Gilligan. The race will also feature Soldier In Milan, trained by Emmet Mullins and owned by Paul Byrne, with Donagh Meyler in the saddle. Soldier In Milan's connections are aiming for victory with their first-ever runner in the race. After defeating Kiss Will in a beginners chase at Punchestown in February and securing a fourth-place finish in a Grade 3 at Thurles last month, Soldier In Milan has seen its odds improve dramatically, positioning him as a strong contender. The varying strategies of the trainers, the choice of jockeys, and the diverse backgrounds of the horses add further intrigue and excitement to the eagerly awaited Irish Grand National





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Irish Grand National Horse Racing Willie Mullins Gordon Elliott The Jukebox Kid

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