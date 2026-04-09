The Late Late Show Lineup: Patsy Kensit, The Young Offenders, and More

This week's Late Late Show features actress Patsy Kensit discussing her Pilgrimage experience, the stars of The Young Offenders reflecting on their show's success, country singer Cliona Hagan performing, Fergal Keane on his BBC retirement, and comedian Bernard O'Shea.

This week's edition of The Late Late Show promises a diverse and engaging lineup, featuring a blend of personal journeys, entertainment insights, and the search for Ireland's next musical sensation. The show, hosted by Patrick Kielty, will offer viewers a glimpse into the lives of several prominent figures, each with their unique story to share. Actress Patsy Kensit will be a featured guest, offering reflections on her recent experience in the BBC series Pilgrimage .

During her segment, Kensit will discuss her transformative journey, which involved travelling 242 miles around north-east England, and how she reconnected with her faith during the pilgrimage. She'll delve into the emotional depth of the experience, discussing how past traumas resurfaced during this journey of self-discovery to Holy Island. Fans of Emmerdale will be eager to hear if Kensit is planning a return to the popular soap opera, adding an extra layer of intrigue to her interview. The episode is set to be a captivating exploration of faith, resilience, and personal growth.\The stars of the hit comedy series The Young Offenders, Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, are scheduled to appear live in studio. The dynamic duo will reflect on their decade-long journey portraying their iconic characters. They will reminisce about the evolution of their roles and the enduring popularity of the show. The interview is expected to provide valuable insights into the creative process behind the beloved series, its witty humor, its heartfelt storylines, and the unmistakable charm that has resonated with audiences throughout its run. Viewers can look forward to hearing about the actors’ experiences growing up with their characters and what makes the series so popular and an Irish sensation. Adding to the musical highlights, country singer Cliona Hagan will take to the stage to perform a Shania Twain classic. She will also make an important announcement that could change the life of one talented singer forever. This will be connected to The Late Late Show’s upcoming search for Ireland's next country music star, which will be featured on The Late Late Show Opening Act next Friday, April 17th, promising an exciting opportunity for aspiring musicians. This segment promises to be a celebration of country music talent and a potentially life-changing moment for a lucky aspiring artist.\Adding an element of current affairs and in-depth journalism, award-winning broadcaster Fergal Keane will share the reasons behind his decision to retire from the BBC after an illustrious 37-year career. He will provide a retrospective of his distinguished career, focusing on the highs and lows he experienced while reporting from the front lines of global conflicts for almost four decades. Viewers can expect a candid conversation about the challenges and emotional toll that reporting from conflict zones took on his mental health. Keane will also discuss his subsequent journey to recovery and wellbeing. Comedian and broadcaster Bernard O’Shea will also grace the couch, offering a lighter touch with stories about his family life in Limerick. He’ll provide a humorous take on the role of a stay-at-home “house husband.” In addition, he will discuss his unexpected success in the online world, and how he has found viral fame on social media. The Late Late Show, a Friday night staple, will air at 9:35 PM on RTÉ One and will also be available on RTÉ Player. Viewers wishing to stay updated with news from RSVP are encouraged to add it as a preferred source on Google by simply clicking on the link provided, ensuring they don’t miss out on any of their favorite stories





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Late Late Show Patsy Kensit The Young Offenders Cliona Hagan Fergal Keane Bernard O'shea RTÉ Pilgrimage Country Music Comedy BBC Emmerdale

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