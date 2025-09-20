The Late Late Show: Traitors Ireland Cast, Aisling Bea, Marian Keyes, and a Touching Tribute to Harvey Morrison

This week's Late Late Show promises a diverse and engaging episode, featuring stars from The Traitors Ireland, Aisling Bea, Marian Keyes, and a heart-wrenching story of remembrance.

Father-son duo Paudie and Andrew, the recently eliminated Christine, and the original Traitor Katelyn will join host Patrick Kielty to discuss the upcoming final episode. Fans will finally discover if Paudie's reputation as a 'hugger' is deserved, and how the experience of the game shaped their perceptions of loyalty, deception, and ultimately, human connection. The segment promises to be a must-see for anyone who followed the intense intrigue of the Irish version of the show. The discussions will undoubtedly provide viewers with a unique perspective on the strategic gameplay, alliances, and betrayals that kept the nation on the edge of their seats. \Adding to the diverse line-up, acclaimed actor, writer, and comedian Aisling Bea will grace the studio to discuss her latest endeavors. The BAFTA award winner will offer insights into her involvement in the new series Grown Ups, sharing her excitement about filming in her home country of Ireland. She will also delve into the inspiration behind her upcoming stand-up tour, Older Than Jesus, and discuss her role as the face of Oxfam Ireland's Second-Hand September campaign. The conversation promises to showcase Bea's talent and her dedication to promoting social causes. Furthermore, the show will feature the esteemed authors Marian Keyes and Stefanie Preissner. They will discuss The Walsh Sisters, the highly anticipated RTÉ drama based on Keyes' beloved novels Rachel's Holiday and Anybody Out There. The authors will share their experiences in bringing the five fiercely funny and flawed sisters from page to screen, and reflect on the enduring themes of family, love, and resilience that have made the story so relatable to audiences across the globe. Their insights into the adaptation process will undoubtedly be fascinating for fans of the books and viewers of the new series. The conversation is expected to reveal the creative challenges and triumphs involved in translating the beloved characters and narratives onto the television screen. \The episode will also feature actor Anthony Boyle, who gained international recognition for his role in the drama series Say Nothing. Boyle will discuss his latest role in the new drama House of Guinness, which promises to bring to life the story of one of Ireland's most famous families. He'll reflect on his journey from Belfast to Broadway, and the personal meaning of his latest role. The episode will conclude with a profoundly moving segment featuring Gillian Sherratt and Stephen Morrison, the parents of Harvey Morrison. They will share the heartbreaking story of their son, who passed away in July at the tender age of nine years old. The couple will discuss the campaign they have launched in Harvey's memory, and their mission to honor their son’s legacy and raise awareness about the impact of their tragic loss. This segment is expected to be a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of love. Adding musical flavour, the show will also feature a performance by the international rock band Ash, performing their single Which One Do You Want?. The episode will provide a platform for diverse talent, from actors to authors and those with important stories to tell, proving that The Late Late Show continues to be a fixture of Irish cultural life





