A deep dive into the debut novel The Steps and the creative journey of an author blending poetry, academia, and book curation.

The literary world welcomes a multifaceted talent with the release of ' The Steps ', the debut novel from an author and podcaster who has already made a significant mark through the bespoke book-subscription service known as 'YourShelf'.

The novel is a poignant exploration of family dynamics and the lingering shadow of loss. The story follows the journey of Derek, a man who reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Sophie, only to find himself navigating the complex emotional landscape of her five eccentric stepchildren.

As Derek attempts to integrate into this unconventional family, he discovers that their collective grief is not merely a memory but a haunting presence that begins to seep into his own life, leading him to question the nature of the home he has entered. The author describes the work as being autobiographically inflected, noting that while the primary plot is fictional, the integration of minor personal details allows the characters to feel authentic and the emotional stakes to feel grounded in reality.

Central to the novel is the recurring motif of steps, a title that operates on several symbolic layers. It refers not only to Derek's new role as a stepfather but also to the physical space of a staircase where a pivotal fall occurs.

Furthermore, the author draws parallels to the Twelve Steps of addiction recovery and the spiritual ascent found in the biblical imagery of Jacob's Ladder. This organic evolution of the theme reflects the author's belief that storytelling and mythmaking are essential tools for navigating trauma. In the novel, the children utilize various artistic mediums to process their grief, echoing the author's own conviction that art is an inevitable refuge during the darkest periods of human existence.

This intersection of art and life is further evidenced by the author's influence beyond the page. Their poetry collection, 'All Those Bodies And Theyre Moving', published by YourShelf Press, includes a poem titled 'Strasbourg' which focuses on the dancing plague of 1616. This particular piece served as a catalyst for Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine, inspiring themes for her 2022 album 'Dance Fever'.

The author recalls the surreal experience of watching the song 'Choreomania' performed before thousands of dancing fans, realizing that their academic obsession with historical mania had manifested into a modern musical spectacle. Beyond the realm of creative writing, the author's commitment to the written word is evidenced by a rigorous academic and personal discipline.

In 2021, they undertook the ambitious challenge of reading and reviewing one book every single day, a practice they believe is fundamental to the craft of writing. According to the author, at least half of the writing process is actually reading, as it allows for a kind of creative osmosis that improves style and inspiration. This intellectual curiosity extends to their doctoral research, titled 'Promptbook Practice: Cutting Shakespeare at the Royal Shakespeare Company, 1961-2021'.

This PhD explores the often-invisible process of abridging and editing Shakespeare's plays for the stage, questioning the practicalities of performing unabridged works like 'Hamlet' and the directorial challenges posed by comedies such as 'The Taming of the Shrew'. Through 'YourShelf', the author has cultivated a deep relationship with Tramp Press, a publisher they describe as having a flawless track record. This blend of scholarly rigor, entrepreneurial spirit, and creative vulnerability defines the author's approach to literature.

To conclude their reflections on current works, the author strongly recommends Ben Pester's novel 'The Expansion Project', urging others to read it to facilitate a deeper collective unpicking of its strange and captivating mysteries





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