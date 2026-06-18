The Must-Have Accessories for the Fashion-Forward Groom

Creative director and stylist Lawson Mpame shares the must-have trends and classic picks every man needs for his big day, including vintage brooches, signet rings, statement sunglasses, chains, and cufflinks.

For the fashion-forward groom, it's all about finding the right accessories to bring your wedding suit to the next level. Creative director and stylist Lawson Mpame shares the must-have trends and classic picks every man needs for his big day.

In 2026, men have started incorporating accessories to elevate their wedding suits, from brooches, watches, and rings to sunglasses. Effort is a sexy thing, and men should put the same level of effort into their outfit as their partner does. Here are my top must-have accessories that I believe every man should wear for his wedding.

First up, we have vintage brooches, which are super regal and can be played around with sizes, colours, and textures to create a look that screams royalty. Next up is my favourite accessory, the signet ring, which is an elegant, regal accessory, and your options here are endless. You can keep it classic and plain, engrave your initials alongside your partner's, add a family crest, or incorporate stones.

Another trend that I'm loving is the sunglasses trend, but not just your bog-standard sunglasses. Statement pairs with lightly tinted or almost clear lenses are great for adding a bit of edge and cool to your look.

Next up are chains, which come in many different styles and price points. You can go super regal and bold with something draped across your jacket from lapel to lapel, or opt for something more understated. A key must-have is cufflinks, which are non-negotiable and one of those small details that can elevate your entire look. From timeless classics to something a little more bold and unexpected, cufflinks offer a unique choice.

The mother-of-pearl detailing is something you don't often see in cufflinks, offering a subtle elegance that stands out without being overly flashy





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Wedding Fashion Accessories Groom Must-Have Trends Classic Picks Vintage Brooches Signet Rings Statement Sunglasses Chains Cufflinks

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