The Mystery of the Scaraveen: Uncovering Ireland's Forgotten Weather Folklore

An exploration of the Hiberno-English term scaraveen, its linguistic roots in the Irish language, and the cultural folklore surrounding the deceptive cold snaps of late spring.

The journey into the depths of Hiberno-English often begins in the most unexpected places, and for one observer, it happened on the Rue de la Loi in Brussels.

While walking with a group of Irish journalists, a sudden and unseasonably chill wind swept through the city, prompting one companion from the rural heartlands of Ireland to attribute the cold to something called the scaraveens. This term, entirely foreign to the author, describes those treacherous cold spells that arrive in late April and early May.

These weather events are particularly deceptive because they ambush people who have already been lulled into a false sense of security by the mildness of early spring. The term carries a mysterious connotation, hinting at a connection with the arrival of the cuckoo bird, yet it remains elusive in the written record. Searching for the origin of scaraveen proved to be a frustrating linguistic odyssey.

The term was absent from the comprehensive observations of the late Brendan McWilliams, whose Weather Eye column was famous for documenting the eccentricities of the Irish climate. Similarly, the Hiberno-English dictionary curated by Terry Dolan offered no entry for the word, though it contained a colorful array of other terms like scanner for a rough youth or scaothaire for a windbag.

Even the exhaustive works of Patrick Weston Joyce and the inclusive Irish-English dictionary of Patrick Dinneen provided no immediate answers. It was only after a realization regarding the phonetics of the word that the truth emerged. The leading s was a false start, and the actual root was the Irish word garbh, meaning rough. Specifically, the phrase garbh shionn na gcuach, which translates to the rough weather of the cuckoo, is the true ancestor of the term.

Over time, the original Irish word is likely became a vestigial consonant, transforming the phrase into the colloquial scaraveen. This linguistic quirk is deeply tied to regional folklore, particularly in County Kerry. According to local tradition, the cuckoo is held responsible for these late spring disturbances as a form of divine or natural punishment.

The bird is known for its aggressive habit of displacing other birds from their nests upon arrival, and Mother Nature allegedly responds by sending a cold snap to tell the cuckoo to cop on to itself. This belief is echoed in local archives, such as a 1978 report in The Kerryman about a dog show in Cork where the weather was described as bitter cold scaraveen.

More recently, in April 2024, residents of Tralee continued to use the term as a warning to swimmers emerging from the sea, proving that the phrase remains a living part of the local dialect despite its absence from formal dictionaries. However, the experience of May varies across the island. In County Mayo, the term seems less prevalent, and records from local observers like Viney suggest a different perspective.

While May is generally seen as benign, the mid-1980s saw a series of bleak Mays that devastated silage crops and left farmers in despair, forcing them to purchase hay in desperation. This volatility in the weather is not unique to Ireland. The Scottish meteorologist Alexander Buchan once proposed the existence of Buchan spells, specific windows of time, such as May 9th to 14th, characterized by short-lived weather disturbances.

Although modern science dismisses these as random events, the cultural memory of spring's treachery persists. This is best exemplified by the timeless English proverb, Cast not a clout till May is out, which warns against shedding winter clothes too early, whether referring to the month itself or the blooming of the May bush, known in Irish as the sceach





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Hiberno-English Irish Folklore Etymology Meteorology Cuckoo Bird

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