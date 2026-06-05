The Outlaws: Series 2 - Desperate Times, Unlikely Allies

Seven mismatched strangers, bonded by a community service sentence and a brush with a dangerous criminal underworld, thought they had escaped their past. In series 2, with the formidable drug lord The Dean awaiting trial behind bars, they attempt to move forward with their fractured lives. But a shocking return and a deadly secret shatter their fragile peace, hurling the gang back into a vortex of mortal danger. As a murder manhunt intensifies and frames them for a crime they didn't commit, they must race against time to clear their names. Their only hope lies in their unlikely unity, but can they prove their innocence before The Dean's case collapses and he emerges from prison seeking violent revenge?

The second series of the acclaimed drama The Outlaws reunites us with the disparate group of seven who were thrown together by court order to renovate a derelict community centre.

Their initial resentment over menial labour and each other blossomed into a powerful, if unconventional, bond after they inadvertently stole money from a violent London drug lord, the terrifying Dean. Series 1 concluded with their survival and The Dean's incarceration, seemingly allowing the group to finally separate and serve the remainder of their sentences in peace. Series 2 picks up a few months later, revealing that the shadow of their shared past is inescapable.

The Outlaws are attempting to rebuild their lives, but the criminal underworld's reach is long. The central threat evolves from the looming figure of The Dean in his cell to a more immediate and visceral danger that returns from within their own circle. One member of the group comes back into their lives harboring a catastrophic secret, a truth so volatile it instantly drags them all back into a life-or-death struggle.

This secret triggers a chain of events leading to a murder for which they are prime suspects. The narrative then becomes a tense, dual-track race: one, the police manhunt closing in on the gang, and two, their own frantic effort to uncover the real killer and demonstrate their innocence. The ticking clock is The Dean's impending trial.

Should his legal case fall apart-a distinct possibility if the evidence they hold is not presented-he will be freed from his remand and will undoubtedly come hunting for them with a singular, brutal purpose: revenge





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TV & Radio The Outlaws Series 2 British Drama Crime Thriller Stephen Merchant Christopher Eccleston Gang Community Service The Dean London Crime Murder Mystery Innocence Revenge Underworld Misfits BBC

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