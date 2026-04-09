The Paddock Podcast Breaks Down the Grand National: Memories, Tips, and Rooney's Return

The Paddock podcast crew, featuring Oli Bell, Tom Stanley, Rishi Persad, and Nick Luck, discuss the upcoming Grand National. They share memories, tips, and picks, while also touching on Wayne Rooney's potential return to football management, and the famous stories of the Grand National.

This week on The Paddock , the beloved horse racing podcast, the dynamic crew of Oli Bell, Tom Stanley, Rishi Persad and Nick Luck reconvenes to dissect the highly anticipated Grand National . The panel engages in a lively discussion contrasting Aintree and Cheltenham, sharing their formative memories of the Grand National , and offering their expert tips and picks for the upcoming weekend's premier race.

Rishi Persad, reflecting on his childhood in Trinidad, recounts his early experiences with horse racing in the Caribbean, where only three races were broadcast live at the time the Derby, the King George at Ascot, and of course, the Grand National. Rishi fondly recalls his initial affection for flat racing, specifically horses like Troy, emphasizing his introduction to the National through legendary horses like Corbiere, Greasepaint, Hello Dandy, and West Tip, which consistently ran in the race. He says, “It was huge”, reflecting on the Grand National’s massive popularity in Trinidad. When pressed by the rest of the Paddock crew to pinpoint a specific Grand National winner that stood out in his memory, Rishi highlights the remarkable 1981 victor, Aldaniti, whose story captivated the world. “The one I remember vividly is Aldaniti,” he states, prompting Oli Bell to exclaim, “the story with Aldaniti was incredible.” Rishi adds, “That's one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, isn't it?” Oli then elaborates on the incredible circumstances: “Bob Champion had cancer, came back to win. Aldaniti was basically broken down twice,” highlighting how both horse and rider defied the odds and recovered from severe adversity. Also this week, Wayne Rooney is reportedly prepared to return to management, despite his substantial contract with Match of the Day. Despite his lucrative £400k agreement, the former Manchester United player is considering stepping back into the managerial role at the beginning of the next season. Rooney previously managed Plymouth Argyle, however left in December 2024 with the team at the bottom of the EFL table. In another segment, the podcast welcomes Rishi Persad, Oli Bell and jockey Mick Fitzgerald. The panel delves into Mick’s Grand National memories, including the victory, ending up in a nightclub the night before, and the unforgettable quote. There's also an emotional tribute to Paddock Picks. The Paddock offers the best tips for this weekend’s racing. The panel discusses the excitement surrounding this year's Grand National, its enduring appeal, and the stories that make it such a beloved event. The Paddock always brings engaging and knowledgeable insight into the sport and this week is no different. The team's passion for racing and their ability to bring the most interesting stories and expert analysis keep fans of horse racing coming back for more. The team are the go to people when it comes to the top tips and picks from their favorite experts and professionals. This week’s discussion on the Grand National promises to be full of nostalgia, expert analysis, and heartfelt memories. The panel offers a comprehensive look at the upcoming race, providing listeners with a compelling blend of historical context, insider perspectives, and practical advice for this weekend's races. The panel also covers some excellent stories about the great sport and shares anecdotes about some of the legendary events and people involved





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