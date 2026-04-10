The Paddock Podcast: Grand National Predictions and Personal Memories

The Paddock podcast discusses the upcoming Grand National, featuring Rishi Persad, Oli Bell, Tom Stanley, and Nick Luck. The panel shares personal memories of the race, analyzes its evolution, and offers predictions. Nick Luck highlights Johnnywho as a potential upset pick, while the panel discusses other contenders and provides tips.

This week's episode of The Paddock , the beloved horse racing podcast, brings together the full lineup of Rishi Persad , Oli Bell , Tom Stanley , and Nick Luck . The panel delves into their cherished Grand National memories, sharing personal anecdotes that span continents, including recollections of experiencing the race from the Caribbean and a particularly memorable hamster-related incident.

Beyond individual recollections, the crew examines the evolution of the Grand National itself, analyzing changes in the race's structure over time, such as modifications to the field size and fence design. Central to this discussion is, of course, their highly anticipated predictions for the upcoming running of this iconic steeplechase. The episode promises a deep dive into the race's history, its impact on the sport, and the experts' informed insights on the contenders. The discussion extends beyond the nostalgic reflections to present a comprehensive analysis of the race, offering listeners a well-rounded perspective. From the nostalgic charm of the panel's earliest memories to the strategic and analytical breakdown of the race, The Paddock aims to provide a captivating and insightful experience for all horse racing enthusiasts. \A key highlight of the episode features Nick Luck's revelation of his top pick to potentially upset the odds at the Grand National. While his fellow experts offered various suggestions, including Jagwar and Grangeclare West, Iroko, and others, Luck singled out Johnnywho as a horse he believes has a real chance of challenging the bookmakers. He elaborated on his reasoning: He thinks Johnnywho has potential to excel in the race. Luck highlighted the horse's stamina and desire to compete over a distance, stating that he is well suited to the demands of the Grand National. He also added that jockey Richie McLernan's history adds to the narrative, as he once lost the Grand National by the smallest margin. Luck believes Johnnywho has a strong chance, possibly even starting as the favorite, depending on the decisions made by JP McManus. He added that Grangeclare West, Gerri Colombe, and Captain Cody are also expected to perform well. He expects Captain Cody to finish in fourth place, given his past successes. This in-depth analysis of Johnnywho as a potential contender illustrates the panelists' deep knowledge of the sport and the nuanced considerations that go into predicting the outcome of a major race. The episode also gives detailed information about each horse the panelist talked about.\The episode continues with an in-depth discussion on Paddock Picks, offering listeners comprehensive tips and insights for the Aintree Grand National. The panel’s expert opinions on the race are brought into the light, giving race enthusiasts a comprehensive overview of the race. The panel reflects on the significance of the race as the most important in the year. The panel will explore the many aspects of the race, including the course's history and the horse's individual histories. The episode also features an examination of the contrasts between Aintree and Cheltenham, and the impact of the sport as a whole. The segment also covers Wayne Rooney's future, despite his current contract. This week on your favourite horse racing podcast, The Paddock, the crew of Oli Bell, Tom Stanley, Rishi Persad and Nick Luck are back together to discuss the rapidly approaching Grand National. The panel talk Aintree vs Cheltenham, their first memories of the





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Horse Racing Grand National The Paddock Predictions Nick Luck Johnnywho Aintree Podcast Rishi Persad Oli Bell Tom Stanley Jockey

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