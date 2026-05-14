The Power of Spring/Summer 2026 Outerwear: Translating Runway Drama to Everyday Wearability

After several seasons dominated by pared-back minimalism and tonal basics, designers are reintroducing personality into the everyday wardrobe through texture, playful proportions, confident colour and statement accessories, with a focus on wearability and transitional pieces. Utility jackets and sculptural dresses are making waves on the runways, while right lightweight layers define an entire outfit.

STYLE Outerwear may not be the first thing that comes to mind for spring and summer, but SS26 proves that the right lightweight layer can define an entire outfit, writes stylist and contributing fashion editor Sinéad Keenan.

If there’s one clear message coming out of the fashion world as we step into Spring/Summer 2026, it’s this... joyful, expressive dressing is firmly back. After several seasons dominated by pared-back minimalism and tonal basics, designers are reintroducing personality into the everyday wardrobe through texture, playful proportions, confident colour and statement accessories. The key difference this time around is wearability.

While the runways may have embraced drama, the mood for SS26 is about translating those ideas into pieces that feel effortless, versatile and genuinely useful in a real wardrobe. From sculptural dresses and elevated denim to expressive accessories and sunshine-ready neutrals, this season is about curating standout pieces that feel like you. Pieces that are elevated yet easy and endlessly adaptable.

Outerwear may not be the first thing that comes to mind for spring and summer, but SS26 proves that the right lightweight layer can define an entire outfit. Designers are focusing on pieces that transition seamlessly between seasons, from oversized trenches in breathable cotton and silk blends at Celine, Gabriela Hearst and Sportmax to soft buttery leather jackets in bomber and funnel-neck styles at Balenciaga, Phoebe Philo and Isabel Marant.

My favourite new-season piece is a taupe funnel-neck leather jacket by COS. Also, utility jackets in a myriad of fabrics and shades featured prominently throughout the collections, in particular a lemon leather style at Loewe and a safari canvas jacket at Victoria Beckham. These layers add structure and polish without feeling heavy, making them ideal for unpredictable weather and cooler evenings.

Whether thrown over a dress or paired with denim and tailoring, the right jacket instantly elevates even the simplest look





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