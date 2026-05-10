The Prince of Wales's letter of support to two brothers on an all-Ireland marathon challenge

The letter from Prince William acknowledged the inspiring journey of Jordan and Cian Adams, two brothers from Redditch, Worcestershire who have been diagnosed with a rare gene causing early-onset frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and are undertaking an all-Ireland marathon challenge to raise funds and awareness of dementia.

The Prince of Wales has sent a message of support to two brothers undertaking an all- Ireland marathon challenge , describing them as ‘inspiring’. Jordan and Cian Adams have been diagnosed with a rare gene which causes early-onset frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which means they are likely to develop the condition in their 40s.

Their mother Geraldine died from FTD at the age of 52 and Jordan said she would be ‘incredibly proud’ of the letter. Jordan, 30, is running 33 marathons in 33 days to raise funds and awareness of dementia, with support from physio brother Cian, 25. William wrote that he is ‘incredibly impressed with your inspiring journey and ambitious challenge’





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Prince Of Wales Jordan Adams Cian Adams Alzheimer Society Of Ireland FTD Brothers Foundation Frontotemporal Dementia Marathons In 33 Days London Marathon Ireland Royal Recognition Fundraising Awareness

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