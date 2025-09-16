The Return King : Henry Shefflin Back with Kilkenny in U20 Role

After a period of estrangement, Henry Shefflin returns to the Kilkenny camp as manager of their U20 team. An in-depth look at the significance of this move, the history behind Shefflin's departure, and his potential to once again lead Kilkenny to glory.

Declan Bogue examines the return of Henry Shefflin to the Kilkenny camp as manager of the U20 team. Bogue analyzes the significance of Shefflin's departure and subsequent return, referencing the controversial 'Handshake' incident with Brian Cody and its lasting impact. He highlights Shefflin's illustrious career, his two All-Ireland successes as manager and his undeniable influence on the sport.

Bogue acknowledges the challenges Shefflin faced at Galway and suggests his U20 role is a stepping stone for future senior management aspirations





