Discover the world of conservas, where tinned fish is a staple of Portuguese cuisine. From sardines to mackerel, learn how to prepare and enjoy this delicious and easy-to-make food.

The Portuguese have long known the secret to a really good tin of fish. Conservas , as they call them, are as embedded in their food culture as olive oil or bread.

In Portugal, you'll find dedicated tinned fish shops selling beautifully illustrated tins of sardines, mackerel and tuna stacked floor to ceiling. The tins themselves are so lovely you almost don't want to open them. I used to hate anchovies, but a specific day changed my mind.

I was at my friend's bar in Mallorca where they served a thick piece of sourdough toast with locally made burrata broken and spread on top, four big anchovies draped over it and a good glug of extra virgin olive oil. My friends sent it over as a gesture, which meant I had to eat it. Begrudgingly, I took a bite, fully expecting to hide the anchovies in my bag - but it was surprisingly delicious.

So delicious I ordered another. I've loved them ever since. If you're still on the fence, keep tasting. Buy the good ones and try the toast, burrata and anchovy combination.

I think you'll come around. On my own quest to explore further, I tried the recent social media trend of opening a tin of sardines, placing a cardboard kitchen roll on top and setting it alight so it burns and smokes the fish. I followed Ben Slater's method, which was delicious with his additions - toast, lots of butter, mustard and chives.

It worked, and it was good, but I prefer the far simpler method of peeling back the tin and placing it under a hot grill for a few minutes. Less drama, less interesting for a viral video, but equally as good. And considerably less likely to set off the smoke alarm.

I've been collecting various brands of tinned fish to taste for this article, so I thought I'd invite some friends over for drinks on a Friday night and serve a spread along with a cold beer as everyone arrived. I laid out five varieties: mussels en escabeche, sardines in olive oil and lemon, yellowfin tuna in olive oil, anchovies and mackerel.

Alongside good butter, a parsley, chive and shallot salad dressed with lemon and olive oil, and the best baguette I could find. For how little effort it took, it looked impressive. A word of warning: the quality of tinned fish varies, and it matters enormously. A bad tin of sardines is exactly what you imagine - grey, mealy and depressing.

A good sardine is firm, flavourful and perfect on a piece of buttered bread. So buy the best tins you can, it makes all the difference. Ortiz, Shines, Sea Sisters, Luri, Olasagasti and Rock Fish are all worth seeking out. The Rock Fish mussels escabeche in particular were a hit.

If you'd like to serve something more substantial than a spread, see my recipe for tuna tonnato salad with baby potatoes, green beans and cucumber, which is perfect for a summer lunch. It's safe to say I've become hooked on tinned fish, so I did a deep dive into the world of conservas, and I'm excited to share my findings with you.

I tried various brands and types of tinned fish, and I was blown away by the quality and variety available. From the rich, oily taste of sardines to the firm, meaty texture of mackerel, there's something for everyone. And the best part? It's incredibly easy to prepare.

Simply open the tin, drain the liquid, and serve. You can add a squeeze of lemon, a sprinkle of parsley, or a dollop of mayonnaise - but honestly, it's perfect just as it is. I've become a convert to the world of tinned fish, and I think you should give it a try too. Whether you're a foodie, a chef, or just a busy person looking for a quick and easy meal, tinned fish is a game-changer.

So go ahead, give it a try, and discover the secret to a really good tin of fish





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Tinned Fish Conservas Portuguese Cuisine Sardines Mackerel Anchovies Foodie Chef Quick And Easy Meal

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