An analysis of the upcoming Irish presidential election, contrasting the potential candidates and their suitability for the role, drawing parallels to the TV series 'Succession' and focusing on the importance of values like decency and public service.

The upcoming race to succeed Michael D. Higgins as Uachtarain na hEireann, the President of Ireland, has been a peculiar spectacle, echoing the comedic yet critical tone of the TV series 'Succession.

' The initial phase of the campaign was marked by a parade of unlikely candidates vying for the role, reminiscent of Logan Roy's assessment of his potential heirs: 'I love you, but you are not serious people!' The summer saw figures like Ryan Tubridy, Michael Flatley, and even a Donald Trump fan site operator, briefly considering a run, only to ultimately withdraw or be deemed unsuitable. As the official election date of October 24th approached, the hope was that the serious contenders would finally step forward, but the unexpected emergence of Joanna Donnelly and Bob Geldof further complicated matters, raising questions about the definition of seriousness in politics. Donnelly, a weather presenter known for her brief stint on 'Dancing with the Stars,' and Geldof, a musician and activist with a history of both impactful charity work and controversial actions, injected a dose of uncertainty into the already unpredictable race. The public’s response to Donnelly was largely dismissive, while Geldof, despite his experience and prior engagements with public life, triggered skepticism, highlighting the challenge of differentiating genuine seriousness from self-serving ambition.\Jim Gavin, the former Dublin Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) manager, represents a stark contrast to the perceived unseriousness of some candidates. Gavin's career has been characterized by a commitment to decency and a focus on achieving remarkable success through teamwork and shared values. Unlike other figures who have been mentioned, Gavin's accomplishments are stamped with the only value that seems to matter a damn in politics anymore – decency. He led the Dublin GAA team to unprecedented levels of success, fostering unity and a sense of belonging. His dedication extends beyond the sporting arena. Gavin has served with distinction in the defence forces and played a pivotal role in the democratic process. He also led an assembly that mapped out a future vision for Dublin, one that included a directly elected mayor and addressed key social issues like housing, poverty, education, and crime. Gavin’s approach contrasts sharply with the shadow cast by the likes of Conor McGregor, a potential candidate whose presence looms over the race. While McGregor may not run, his divisive rhetoric and questionable actions pose a threat to the campaign’s integrity. The contrast between Gavin and McGregor highlights the importance of focusing on leadership based on respect, service, and commitment. Gavin represents an example of public service, unifying a city, prioritizing community, and striving for a shared vision. \The presence of figures like McGregor, whose association with violence and divisive ideologies contrasts sharply with Gavin's values, underscores the stakes involved in this presidential election. McGregor’s behavior, including his alleged promotion of a toxic ideology and disregard for the law, is a serious point of concern. It highlights the potential for individuals with questionable values to gain influence, even without running for office. His focus on self-promotion and denigration of Irish culture stands in stark opposition to Gavin's commitment to public service and the creation of a positive, inclusive environment. The author suggests that a contest between the values represented by Gavin and McGregor might expose the weakness of the latter. However, it seems unlikely to happen because of the fear of McGregor stirring the far right on the city's streets. Ultimately, the author encourages a candid assessment of the candidates, and emphasizes the need for someone who demonstrates leadership, the spirit of public service, decency and a commitment to building a better Ireland





IrishMirror

