The sun gods are weakening across the globe due to the numerous failures they have experienced over the years. A strange occurrence happened last week. The sun was seen for the first time in a long time. Meanwhile, Lugh was worshipped on the beach, on the farm, and in the garden all over the country.

The sun gods are weakening across the globe due to the numerous failures they have experienced over the years. A strange occurrence happened last week.

The sun was seen for the first time in a long time. Meanwhile, Lugh was worshipped on the beach, on the farm, and in the garden all over the country. The skin that had not seen the sun for a long time was revealed, skin that was as white as the moon, as pale as a ghost, as bright as the morning dew, as white as an angel's wing, skin that was not worthy of being seen by the public.

When the sun is seen, people are filled with joy. This is the course of events, that people want to be tanned, dark instead of being pale while walking on the street. Perhaps this is an attempt to return to our human nature, because it was our nature to be dark, dark, or black ourselves.

As anyone who does not believe in Adam and Eve or that we are all of the same tribe, we were born in a cave somewhere in eastern Africa after we came down from climbing trees. After that, we moved westward, many of us crossing the Hormuz Strait easily without the presence of warships, and throughout Asia. To reach Australia to the south and with only the great kangaroo left.

Millions are moving south to those countries where the sun is enjoying itself looking for a new tan and skin of any other kind except their own. For some reason, it is not understood after we spent thousands of years wandering from north to the cold lands that had nothing in them but mammoths and beasts and fierce warriors and we settled there, and.

It is even more difficult to believe, a group of fairies were seen dancing around a green field in northwest Spain, they saw an island with a smooth surface, a fertile land, and they decided to go there as a substitute for the beautiful theological place they were in. Without them, Ireland would be empty instead of being full.

The sun is searching for its place back, and the people of the cold lands from then are searching for a new tan. Millions are moving south to those countries where the sun is enjoying itself looking for a new tan and skin of any other kind except their own.

At the same time, the inhabitants of the dark-skinned people are asking for a trial from north to the cold lands, but they are not as free as they used to be. It would not be a problem for them if they were a little lighter so that they would be more acceptable to them.

Not to mention, the fair-skinned people are asking for a trial from north to the cold lands, but they are not as free as they used to be. It would not be a problem for them if they were a little darker so that they would be more acceptable to them. Is it not strange that the light-skinned people are asking to be darker, and the darkness of darkness wants to be lighter? Perhaps the solution is coming.

The sun gods are weakening across the globe due to the numerous failures they have experienced over the years. Ra is again shining above Egypt, the volcano Nanahuatzin is erupting in Mexico, Apollo is becoming more fierce around the Mediterranean, and even Sol is removing its gray cloak in the land of the Vikings. If this heat continues, there will be no escape from the sun gods.

It did not take us more than tens of thousands of years to go from being dark to being pale and beautiful. Perhaps it will not take the same number of years to become dark, black, green, multicolored, and hairy again. We are filled with nostalgia for our true heritage. And who knows?

Perhaps that will solve some of the great, ridiculous, and absurd prejudices that people have put under the control and domination of a single god





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Sun Gods Weakening Globe Failures Lugh Worship Beach Farm Garden

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