An examination of how 19th-century eschatological beliefs, specifically rapture theology, have evolved into a significant influence on modern US foreign policy in the Middle East.

Rapture theology, a distinct and often debated branch of Christian eschatology, has transitioned from the fringe religious movements of the 19th century into a significant political force within the United States. At its core, this belief system posits a two-stage end-of-the-world scenario: first, the sudden disappearance of all true believers in an event known as the Rapture, followed by a period of global chaos, tribulation, and the rise of an Antichrist before the eventual return of Christ.

This theological framework does not exist in a vacuum; rather, it has become deeply intertwined with American foreign policy, particularly concerning the Middle East. For many evangelical supporters, the modern state of Israel is not merely a geopolitical ally, but a mandatory setting for the fulfillment of biblical prophecies that they believe must occur before the final judgment. The origins of this movement can be traced back to John Nelson Darby, an Anglo-Irish curate whose mid-19th-century interpretations of scripture laid the foundation for modern dispensationalism. Following a personal transformation fueled by illness and religious zeal, Darby helped establish the Plymouth Brethren and became a prominent figure in evangelical circles. His ideas were nurtured through wealthy patrons like Theodosia Wingfield, Viscountess Powerscourt, and eventually migrated to the United States, where they found a fertile environment for growth. The publication of the Scofield Bible in 1909 was a pivotal moment, cementing these eschatological views into the mainstream of American evangelicalism. By mid-century, these concepts had even permeated popular culture, leading to a burgeoning industry of Christian films and literature that depicted the end times with visceral intensity. In the contemporary political landscape, the legacy of Darby’s theology manifests in the unwavering support for aggressive foreign policy initiatives. Influential figures like John Hagee argue that conflicts in the Middle East are not simply humanitarian or geopolitical crises, but manifestations of a divine plan. For those who subscribe to this worldview, the geopolitical trajectory of the region is secondary to its role as a spiritual stage. Whether it involves the bombing of regional adversaries or the firm establishment of Israeli sovereignty, these actions are viewed by adherents as necessary accelerants for the prophecies they anxiously await. Consequently, this intersection of faith and policy ensures that rapture theology remains a potent, if controversial, driver of American diplomatic strategy, as believers view international headlines as confirmation of their inevitable, apocalyptic destiny





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Rapture Theology Evangelicalism John Nelson Darby US Foreign Policy Christian Eschatology

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