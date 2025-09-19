The Today Show: Maura Derrane Reveals the Secret to its Enduring Success

Maura Derrane shares insights into the Today Show's remarkable longevity, highlighting its genuine format, strong chemistry with co-host Daithi O'Se, and ability to connect with viewers on a personal level.

The Today show is back for its 14th year, firmly establishing itself as one of the longest-running afternoon shows on RTE . Host Maura Derrane attributes the show's success to its authentic, unscripted format and her strong rapport with co-host Daithi O'Se. Derrane emphasizes the show's origins in Cork, outside of Dublin, where she and O'Se were given creative freedom.

'I think it's really successful because first of all, it started in Cork, outside Dublin and Daithi and I were very much let loose to do what we wanted,' she explains. 'Colm Crowley, who is the boss in Cork, always gave us free reign to be ourselves and people related to this. It isn’t overly scripted, it is just the two of us, as ourselves.' This genuine approach, coupled with their shared background from the heart of Ireland, resonates deeply with viewers. Derrane continues, 'The audience likes this too, especially in middle Ireland, because we are from there. We have the banter and the chats but we could have rows on air too and no one says ‘don’t do that”'.Derrane acknowledges that the show's success lies in its ability to adapt to audience preferences. 'When Daithi and I go off script that is when our audience is most engaged. We can judge minute by minute so the producers and researchers all know what the audience wants, so we mould the show to suit them. We've dropped things that we felt weren't working. People have grown with the Today Show. They dip in and out. 'At the top of the show, we have a menu of everything that is coming up and when, so if you are into fashion, cooking, health and wellness you know what time they are on.' During the period of uncertainty and heightened anxiety surrounding Covid-19, the Today Show served as a welcome source of escapism for viewers, further solidifying its loyal following. 'Our viewership surged during Covid as people weren’t able for all the doom and gloom. They were fearful so we decided to be the outlet for escapism for two hours and ten minutes everyday and they have stayed with us since.’Maura Derrane's relationship with Daithi O'Se is central to the show's success. She emphasizes their mutual understanding and respect for each other, both professionally and personally. ‘We have a very good rapport. We know every aspect, good or bad of each other at this stage. We know when each other is stressed out or tired. We have a really good balance and I think our personalities work really well together. 'We're very different and very similar at the same time. I know that sounds odd. But we have similar backgrounds, but we're still very different as people. I think that kind of dynamic works.’ Derrane's decision to reduce her involvement with the show a few years ago, while a significant move, was rooted in a desire to prioritize her family while still remaining connected to the show's success. She believes the rotation of hosts, including Sinead Kennedy, keeps the show fresh and engaging. 'Many people, within the industry, advised me not to do it when they heard. I kept it very much to myself before telling Daithi and then RTE because they could have said no. But to be honest, I think the show benefits, I am there three shows a week and Sinead comes in for two shows and refreshes things so it works. You can say it is confidence but it is also just reality.’ Derrane reflects on her evolving priorities in life, recognizing that family and personal well-being must take precedence at times. 'Sometimes, you have to put your real life first. I was always a career driven person. My work life has always been intertwined, very happily, with my real life. But it's different as you get older. You look at things differently, and so you should. Every decade of your life brings new challenges, but also refreshing perspectives on everything.’





