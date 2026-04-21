The Ultimate Escape: A Deep Dive Into The Luxurious Rabbit Hotel and Retreat

Discover the Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, a premium destination near Belfast that perfectly blends Scandinavian design, world-class spa facilities featuring Elemis treatments, and gourmet local cuisine for the ultimate rejuvenation experience.

Nestled just a twenty-minute drive from the heart of Belfast and a mere ten minutes from the international airport, the Rabbit Hotel and Retreat stands as a sanctuary of opulence and tranquility. This destination offers far more than a simple overnight stay; it provides a comprehensive escape from the relentless pace of modern life. From the moment of arrival, guests are enveloped in an atmosphere of warmth, genuine hospitality, and meticulous attention to detail.

The property, which is impressively dog-friendly, overlooks a serene and picturesque lake that serves as a stunning backdrop for anyone looking to reconnect with nature. The interior design of the hotel is a masterful blend of Scandinavian minimalism and bohemian luxury, resulting in a quirky yet profoundly peaceful aesthetic that encourages total relaxation. Each room is equipped with high-end amenities, including ultra-comfortable beds that feel like clouds and modern luxuries such as Dyson hair dryers. A stay in the signature Outdoor Bathtub Room is particularly transformative, offering the unique experience of soaking in a private tub while a fire crackles nearby in the courtyard. Central to the Rabbit experience is its world-class spa, which redefines the concept of rejuvenation. The open-air layout is highlighted by an iconic, oversized disco ball that adds a touch of playful glamour to the Roman bath and cabana areas. Guests are encouraged to embrace the laid-back lifestyle, moving freely between the spa, the massage suites, and their rooms in cozy robes and slippers. One of the most unique features of the facility is the heated pebble beach, the only one of its kind in Ireland, featuring heated sand and plush loungers that invite guests to unwind for hours. The spa experience is elevated by the use of premium ELEMIS skincare products, particularly during the Full Facial Revival treatment. Following the facial, guests are invited to the relaxation room, where the experience reaches a celestial level of indulgence. Lounging on waterbeds while being served chilled water and fruit sorbet in seashell dishes makes the stress of the outside world feel like a distant memory. The expert therapists provide personalized skincare advice, ensuring that the glow achieved during the treatment lasts long after the departure. Culinary excellence is also a cornerstone of the Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, with the onsite restaurant showcasing the best of Northern Irish gastronomy. Open daily for dinner, the kitchen emphasizes locally sourced ingredients to craft flavorful, high-quality dishes that reflect the region's rich agricultural heritage. Mornings begin with a diverse breakfast hybrid, combining an extensive continental buffet with a bespoke á la carte menu prepared to order. The menu includes the Full Rabbit Fry, a hearty and delicious homage to the traditional Ulster breakfast. For those eager to balance their relaxation with exploration, the hotel offers unparalleled convenience. A bus stop located directly outside the property provides a quick twenty-minute connection to central Belfast. This allows guests to spend their mornings soaking in the calm lakeside atmosphere and their afternoons immersed in the vibrant history, culture, and bustling energy of Northern Ireland's capital city. Whether one is seeking a solitary retreat to revive the skin and mind or a luxurious base from which to explore the local surroundings, this hotel manages to be a perfect dual-purpose getaway that caters to every conceivable desire





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Rabbit Hotel And Retreat Belfast Travel Luxury Spa Elemis Skincare Northern Ireland Tourism

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