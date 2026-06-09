Theresa Rowley's Public Love Affair and Return to Ireland

Theresa Rowley, a based actress and comedian, shared her experience of falling in love with an Irishman and the subsequent public love affair that led to her being cheated on by multiple women. She decided to be honest with her online audience and share her story, which gained international attention. She is now returning to Ireland to see if the nation can restore her faith and participate in a dating event with the TikToker and Irish singles.

Theresa Rowley , a based actress and comedian, went viral after sharing her experience falling in love with an Irishman . However, it turned out that the man had been cheating on her with multiple other women.

She decided to be honest with her online audience and share her story, which led to a public love affair. The Washington Post, Good Morning America, and Ireland AM covered the story. She is now returning to Ireland to see if the nation can restore her faith and participate in a dating event with the TikToker and Irish singles





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Theresa Rowley Irishman Love Affair Cheating Dating Event Ireland

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