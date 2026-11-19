Jack Moylan says these are the best days of his life after starring in Ireland's 3-0 Nations League win over Kosovo, praising Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy and the advice of Seamus Coleman.

Jack Moylan has credited Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy for his rapid rise, describing the coach as revolutionary for his career. The Dubliner also revealed how Seamus Coleman helped him appreciate the journey to international matches.

Moylan spoke after starring in Ireland's 3-0 Nations League win over Kosovo. Moylan, 25, only made his Ireland debut in May and was playing in the League of Ireland Premier Division as recently as 2023. He now has five goals from eight appearances and started five of Ireland's six Nations League games. His form has made him an integral player for manager Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Also read Ireland 3 Kosovo 0: Parrott scores two penalties as Moylan stars

I love the bus journey in and it gives me half an hour to kind of take things in, Moylan said. When I was sitting there today it was probably the first time I have relaxed and thought about the last six to eight weeks. And then tonight I will have to wait a few weeks before I think about it again. I will be enjoying it for as long as I can.

He is following advice from Coleman, whom he met in Irish camp before his home debut against Qatar in May. He spoke really well about enjoying the bus journey, said Moylan. Turn your phone off and look out the window; look at the kid that I was 15 years ago, standing there, waiting for the bus to pull in.

I was there with my dad, dragging him up early, and when I saw the kids driving by, it made me quite emotional today, to be honest. These are the best days of my life at the minute, and hopefully it will continue. Moylan was not in the international mix at the start of the year.

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Had Ireland beaten the Czech Republic to set up a World Cup playoff in Dublin in March, he would have been with his friends in the crowd. With those dreams dashed, a May training camp in Spain that Hallgrimsson initially earmarked for World Cup preparation instead became an opportunity to assess untested talent. Moylan alone has justified the exercise.

Moylan Integrates Into Ireland Starting Team

He scored a hat-trick on his debut in a friendly against Grenada, was sent off in the first half of his home debut against Qatar, and has become an indisputable member of Ireland's starting team. His energy and ambition have infected the entire team. Ireland's second-place finish is their best in a Nations League group. The turning point came when Moylan and Adam Idah were selected in support of Troy Parrott for the first game against Israel.

Several players said the squad decided to be more front-foot and aggressive after a passive display in Pristina, and Moylan's introduction has set this new tone. In fairness to the manager, he has been brilliant with the three of us, says Moylan. He said to me and Adam that I start on the right, he starts on the left, but to feel free to do whatever we want. We are the out ball for the team at the minute.

The two of them are probably a bit more attacking than me, they are always a bit higher. I can drop in and find them. But then when you have Troy in front of the two of us as well, he is occupying three or four defenders all game, it makes it really easy for us. Moylan joined Cardiff City from Lincoln City in the summer for a club-record fee.

The Cork native Barry-Murphy signed him and the in-form player is looking well worth the investment. He has 10 goals and three assists in 15 league games and is second in the Championship top scorers chart. He has been revolutionary for me, says Moylan of Barry-Murphy. The coaching that I am getting over there every day, I cannot describe how good it is.

He is one of the best coaches I have ever seen. He is tactically aware and a great human. Really enjoyable. The Cardiff move is a step up in terms of the players he competes with and the pressure to perform.

Yet Moylan has adapted seamlessly. I want to have pressure, to be the main man in big games, he said. If you are in my position and do not want that, you are in the wrong sport. I love that pressure.

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Cardiff City are a huge club. I knew that going there, but living in the city and seeing it, you know what a big club it is. They have been so good to me for six months, and long may it continue. Moylan and Idah will clash at the end of this month in the south Wales derby, as Idah's Swansea host Cardiff City.

Cardiff Manager Backs Moylan Rise

Moylan has excelled under Barry-Murphy this season and is one of the Championship's form players. The Dubliner also reflected on taking inspiration from Parrott's heroics in Budapest while at one of his lowest ebbs. I was in an ankle brace, having had my second operation in the space of six months, Moylan said. It was a terrible time, but I kept my head.

My girlfriend and family were so good, and the mates that came over. There were 15 there tonight and 15 in Austria. The people around me made it easier by being positive. What has happened in the last year has been crazy, but I want to do that for the next 10 years too.

When I watched all the videos back two days ago, I did not skip any, he added. I was probably like most Irish fans in that I watched them 50 times. For Troy to have that moment of ecstasy for the whole country, it was the best we felt for years and years. I am probably five years late, so we have to do something to make up for the last few years.

But no, it has been terribly enjoyable. Moylan may not have to travel far for Ireland's promotion playoff next March, given Wales are one of four possible opponents in Friday's draw, along with Serbia, Croatia and Denmark. You cannot get ahead of yourself, says Moylan. I do not think that way, to be honest.

I just think, Play the next game, do as best I can. As I said many a time before, when you are playing for your country, these are the absolute best days of your life. So, if there are people behind you, you got to keep them behind you, and if there are people in front of you, you got to hunt them down. That is just the way I am going at the minute.

I spoke to John Egan yesterday about the red card, Moylan said of his home debut against Qatar. I felt sorry for myself, but I was buzzing and loved getting out there for that half. It was so enjoyable playing in the Aviva for Ireland. As bad as it ended, I knew that I wanted to do it again with every chance I got for a cap.

Moylan Aims For International Honours

DOS made his 50th cap tonight, and I want to have that honour too. The team bus is the only place Jack Moylan will countenance sitting still.