Things We're Loving This Week

This week's list of things the team is loving includes Nespresso's new coffee collection, Palmer's Coconut Oil Leave-In Conditioner, Bioderma's SÉBIUM KERATO+ BODY anti-blemish spray, Dawson's Creek, and Anxious Preoccupied's new range of handbags.

Here we are again - another week, another list of things the team is loving. A post shared by Nespresso UK & Ireland (@nespresso.uk)But there is something special about the weather being good (well, ish), and a cold beverage hitting just a little different.

Nespresso are my at-home coffee of choice, and with that many pods to choose from - and so many limited edition seasonal flavours - can you blame me? Nespresso's new collection includes the new Limited-Edition Yuzu Vanilla Over Ice - a drink that's best served with tonic water and a curl of cucumber - and the relaunched Coconut Vanilla Over Ice - my personal fav on these muggy summer mornings.

Editorial intern Andrew is loving… Hydrating conditioner As someone with naturally dry, curly hair that, if left to grow out, quickly starts giving Marge Simpson, finding a product that keeps my curls down and defined has been a challenge. And after experimenting with all types of oils and mousses, nothing has made my curls pop without leaving build-up, irritating my scalp or somehow making my hair feel even drier in the long run.

Palmer's Coconut Oil Leave-In Conditioner has been one of the few products that actually does the job. It keeps my curls defined, hydrated and soft without feeling heavy or like I have to sacrifice my scalp for a good hair day. Now unfortunately, my bottle was confiscated by airport security when I went on holidays which is still a sore subject. But safe to say a replacement has already been purchased.

Well, maybe some of you have never been there and hey, isn't that great for you? No need to brag. The annoying thing about bacne (back acne, for those unfamiliar) isn't just that it doesn't look great, it's also next to impossible to treat. Because it's on your back.

Bioderma have just launched a new product in Ireland that may be the answer to all of your bacne issues - SÉBIUM KERATO+ BODY, an anti-blemish spray developed specifically to target body acne.alicylic acid to smooth and purify the skin, and 4% Niacinamide to quickly soothe acne-related discomfort. Andrew is loving… Dawson's Creek I know I am about 25 years late to this one, but I finally started watching Dawson's Creek and completely understand why people still talk about it.earlier this year and finished the series a few days ago.

And yes, the show is very much a product of its time, leaning heavily into that teen drama mould that made shows like Gilmore Girls, One Tree Hill and The OC so popular. For anyone looking for a nostalgic comfort watch this is very much the show for you. The small-town friendships, the messy relationships and the kind of late 90s/early 2000s energy that feels so distant today.

After finally finishing it I can say its one of those shows that makes you understand why people are still so nostalgic for that era of TV. The size, the colour, the fact that you can fit your phone and your debit card inside and that's IT. Joanne McNally and Nikki Lannen's brand Anxious Preoccupied have just dropped a new range of neon pink and yellow handbags - and lads, they're adorable.

The new colours come in their Barrel and Micro collections, and are perfect for adding a pop of colour to your office outfit, or a cute accessory for a summer wedding. I have always found protein shakes difficult. Or really, anything with protein powder. I remember my dad having this huge bag of vanilla whey protein that you would taste and instantly grimace.

It was definitely not my cup of tea. So, for me, staying as far away from that protein flavour as possible is key. My current go-to is made with one scope (167.5g) of Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass, 400ml of milk, around 80g of frozen mixed-berries, roughly 20g of honey and a few of ice cubes. Altogether it comes in at 970 calories and just under 40g of protein.

Since I have finally stated going to the gym more regularly, I have been trying to put on weight, which has never been the easiest thing for me. As someone with a modest toothpick build, eating enough to hit my calories has always been difficult but this simple shake has been a huge part in me reaching my macros without feeling like I am forcing down another meal.

And the best part is genuinely the taste, exactly like a smoothie you would get in town, but you can make it at home in two minutes. The ice is also optional, but I prefer to make it colder, lighter and much easier to drink. Basically, it tastes too nice to feel like a gym thing, which is exactly why it works.





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Nespresso Palmer's Coconut Oil Leave-In Conditioner Bioderma SÉBIUM KERATO+ BODY Dawson's Creek Anxious Preoccupied Handbags Protein Shakes Coffee Conditioner Anti-Blemish Spray

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