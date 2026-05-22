This Weekend in Sports: A Packed Schedule of Exciting Events

From the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to the NBA Conference Final, and from the Giro d'Italia to the Premier League, this weekend has something for every sports fan. Don't miss out on the action-packed schedule of events, including rugby, football, tennis, golf, and more.

This weekend, sports fans have a plethora of exciting events to look forward to. On Friday, May 22, the action begins with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour, which airs on Sky Sports Golf at 7:30pm.

In the world of football, Meath takes on Kildare in the Leinster minor football final on TG4 at 7:30pm. The LOI Premier Division features several matches, including Derry City v St Pat's, Galway Utd v Bohemians, and Shelbourne v Waterford, all of which can be watched on LOI TV at 7:45pm.

The LOI First Division also has a packed schedule, with matches such as Wexford v UCD, Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers, and Athlone Town v Cork City, all of which can be seen on LOI TV at 7:45pm. The Challenge Cup Rugby Final between Ulster and Montpellier airs on Premier Sports 1 and ITV4 at 8pm, while Drogheda United v Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers can be watched on Virgin Media Two at 8pm and LOI TV at 8pm respectively.

On Saturday, May 23, the action continues with the NBA Conference Final between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sky Sports Action at 1:30am. In the world of rugby, Moana Pasifika takes on Reds in the Super Rugby Pacific on Sky Sports + at 5:35am. The AFL features several matches, including Geelong Cats v Sydney Swans on TNT Sports 4 at 7:15am and Collingwood v West Coast Eagles on TNT Sports 3 at 7:35am.

The Super Rugby Pacific also has several matches, including Hurricanes v Highlanders on Sky Sports + at 8:05am and Western Force v Fijian Drua on Sky Sports + at 10:35am. The Giro d'Italia Stage 14 airs on TNT Sports 1 at 11:45am, while the Diamond League – China takes place on Virgin Media Two at 12pm. Tyrone v Cavan in the Ulster minor football semi-final can be watched on Spórt TG4 YouTube at 12pm.

The Golf Soudal Open – DP World Tour airs on Sky Sports Golf at 12:30pm, while the Women's Super League Play-Off Final between Charlton Athletic and Leicester City can be seen on Sky Sports Main Event and BBC Two at 12:30pm. The tennis action includes the ATP/WTA Hamburg/Geneva/Strasbourg/Rabat on Sky Sports Tennis at 1pm, while the All-Ireland minor hurling preliminary quarter-final between Dublin and Clare can be watched on Spórt TG4 YouTube at 1:45pm.

The Horse Racing features The Curragh on RTÉ 2 at 1:45pm, while the Leinster v Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup Rugby Final airs on Premier Sports 1 and ITV4 at 2:45pm. The All-Ireland senior football championship R1 features several matches, including Kerry v Donegal on GAA+ at 3pm and Cork v Wexford on Spórt TG4 YouTube at 3pm.

The WNL Premier Division also has several matches, including Bohemians v Waterford, Treaty United v Wexford, and Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves, all of which can be seen on LOI TV at 3pm. The Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough airs on Sky Sports Main Event at 3:30pm, while the Uefa Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon can be watched on RTÉ 2 and BBC Two at 5pm.

The Golf CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour airs on Sky Sports Golf at 5pm, while the Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final can be seen on Premier Sports 1 at 7pm. The Galway v Kildare in the All-Ireland senior football championship R1 airs on RTÉ 2 at 7:30pm, while the WNL Premier Division match between Galway United and Athlone Town can be watched on TG4 at 7:45pm.

On Sunday, May 24, the action continues with the NBA Conference Final between Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on Amazon Prime at 1am. The AFL features several matches, including GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions on TNT Sports 1 at 3:30am and Western Bulldogs on TNT Sports 1 at 6:15am. The tennis action includes the French Open 1st round singles on TNT Sports 1 at 10am, while the Cycling Giro d'Italia Stage 15 airs on TNT Sports 3 at 12pm.

The Golf Soudal Open – DP World Tour can be seen on Sky Sports Golf at 12pm, while the Fermanagh v Wexford in the Tailteann Cup can be watched on GAA+ at 1pm. The Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County in the League One play-off final airs on Sky Sports Main Event at 1pm, while the Roscommon v Tyrone in the All-Ireland senior football championship R1 can be seen on GAA+ at 2pm.

The Dublin v Kilkenny in the Leinster senior hurling championship airs on RTÉ 2 at 2pm, while the Kildare v Offaly in the Leinster senior hurling championship can be watched on GAA+ at 2pm. The Cork v Clare in the Munster senior hurling championship can be seen on RTÉ 2 at 4pm, while the Premier League features several matches, including Tottenham v Everton on Sky Sports Main Event, West Ham v Leeds on Sky Sports Football, and Crystal Palace v Arsenal on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Golf CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour airs on Sky Sports Golf at 5pm, while the Serie A match between Cremonese and Como can be seen on TNT Sports 2 at 7:45pm. The Villarreal v Atletico Madrid in La Liga airs on Premier Sports 2 at 8pm, while the WNBA match between New York Liberty and Dallas Wings can be seen on Sky Sports Action at 8pm.

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix airs on Sky Sports Main Event at 9pm, while The Sunday Game can be seen on RTÉ 2 at 9:30pm. The Match Of The Day airs on BBC One at 10:30pm





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CJ Cup Byron Nelson NBA Conference Final Giro D'italia Premier League Rugby Football Tennis Golf

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