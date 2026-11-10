Thomas Markle Snr Returned to Custody After Cutting Off Electronic Tag

Thomas Markle Snr was jailed again after allegedly cutting off his tag, days after his arrest on child abuse material charges in the United States.

Thomas Markle Snr, the father of Meghan Markle, is back in custody after he allegedly cut off his electronic tag just days after his arrest for possessing child sex abuse material. The case involves images that allegedly show him with naked young girls. A judge in Tampa, Florida, had released Thomas Markle Snr on bail on Friday, on condition that he remain under house arrest, wear a location monitoring device and observe travel restrictions.

Bill Essayli, the first assistant US attorney, wrote on X that Thomas Markle Snr allegedly removed the bracelet at 1.45am the previous night. Essayli said that release conditions are court orders, not suggestions, and that the prosecution would seek to revoke the release and detain Thomas Markle Snr until trial.

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How the Court Responded to the Tag Removal

US magistrate judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin of the Middle District of Florida subsequently ordered Thomas Markle Snr to be held in custody. The decision reversed the release that had been granted only four days earlier, when a federal judge had allowed him to remain out of custody pending trial.

Thomas Markle Snr was first arrested by FBI agents on Friday after they seized material from two Los Angeles storage units. He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. The FBI acted on warrants and searched the units, which were registered to Thomas Markle Snr and had been rented since 2008.

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What Agents Seized From the Storage Units

Agents seized about 78 items from the storage units, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material. Two of the images allegedly depict an adult man, whom a witness positively identified as Thomas Markle Snr, with a nude young girl.

According to court documents, the man in one of the images appears to be in the age range of 30s to 40s. Because Thomas Markle Snr is now 82, that description suggests the alleged abuse may date back decades. If convicted, he would face at least 20 years in federal prison.

How the Investigation Began With a Tip

The investigation started when Thomas Markle Jnr reported his father to police in the Philippines and to the FBI last month. Thomas Markle Jnr allegedly found illegal images among his father's belongings in Cebu City, and he later told The Sun newspaper that he had also tipped off the authorities about the Los Angeles storage facilities.

Thomas Markle Snr, who was living in a dementia care home in the United States, has admitted paying for sex in the Philippines. He has denied ever possessing child abuse imagery. When he had his leg amputated in the Philippines last year, he made public pleas for Meghan Markle to contact him.

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Meghan Markle's Response and Police Handling

Meghan Markle, who moved back to the UK with Prince Harry in August, said she was deeply distressed by the allegations about her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. She said she had been sent a letter in 2019 through the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection that made troubling and disturbing allegations about her father, and that she was given assurances the claims were being investigated.

The Metropolitan Police has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies. The Independent Office for Police Conduct, the police watchdog, is now investigating the conduct of the force. Sources said Meghan Markle wanted to speak out immediately after reading the letter, but police advised her against doing so.

Meghan Markle is said to have written her father a final letter in which she said she knew he was an abuser and that he would never see his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.