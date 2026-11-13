Representative Thomas Massie stood alone in the House chamber as his impeachment articles against War Secretary Pete Hegseth were tabled. The historic vote ended with a 211 to 204 margin, marking a decisive rejection of the measure.

On Tuesday afternoon, the atmosphere inside the US House chamber was defined by an eerie silence as Representative Thomas Massie stood alone at the lectern. At 4.30pm, the reading clerk began the lengthy and formal task of calling out, word for word, the eight articles of impeachment that Massie had drafted against War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The ornate room appeared disconcertingly empty, with hundreds of brown leather seats remaining vacant during the historic proceeding.

Massie Stands Alone During Reading

Thomas Massie, dressed in a three-piece pinstripe suit with a contrasting waistcoat, appeared like a guest who had turned up at the wrong venue as he leafed through his notes. He was the only lawmaker on the floor, accompanied only by a handful of journalists in the press gallery and student groups visiting for the day in the visitor gallery. The reading of the articles took approximately an hour, during which Massie sometimes scanned his phone or paced the floor in solitude.

Also read US Army Sentinel Reprimands Defense Secretary Hegseth for Disrupting Tomb of Unknown Soldier

House Votes To Table Articles

At around 5.30pm, the chamber began to fill quickly as House representatives, both Republican and Democratic, entered the room. They chattered animatedly as a vote, tabled by the Republican Party and open for fifteen minutes, was held to move Massie's articles to committee where they would be shelved permanently. The vote passed by a margin of 211 to 204. Thomas Massie was the only Republican to vote against the motion, marking one of his last big occasions in the House chamber as a member of Congress since 2012.

Stakeholder Positions And Reasons

Despite the national unpopularity of the Iran war being identified as the chief cause of the midterm election revolt, not one of his colleagues prepared to support the impeachment bid. Thomas Massie described the moment as his completed effort, comparing the situation to the Titanic hitting an iceberg on November 3rd. He stated that his colleagues had rejected his life raft, preferring to stick with the sinking ship despite diagnosing why they lost the election. He argued that people are paralyzed to cut spending even when it would benefit them politically.

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Trump Gloats Over The Vote Result

While Thomas Massie gathered his thoughts in the corridor, President Donald Trump was finalizing a social media post gloating over the failed effort. President Trump stated that the attempt to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth had miserably failed. He emphasized that every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, who he labeled a major loser, voted in favor of Pete. This moment marked a closing chapter in Thomas Massie's contentious relationship with his president, as he remained cheerfully fearless in his opposition to key Trump positions.

Future Implications For Thomas Massie

Thomas Massie, known as Mr No for voting against measures ranging from a gold medal for Jack Nicklaus to sanctions on North Korea, faced intense backlash in the second Trump term. His alliance with Representative Ro Khanna to force the release of the Epstein files placed him in enemy status. President Trump warned he would primary Thomas Massie, recruiting Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL, to run against him in May. The most expensive congressional primary in US history saw thirty million dollars spent to discredit the incumbent, resulting in a loss for Thomas Massie who now spends his closing months vexing the Trump administration.