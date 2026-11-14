Thousands March in Antalya During Cop31 Climate Summit Protests

Thousands marched in Antalya, Turkey, during the Cop31 climate summit, protesting slow climate action, mega-infrastructure projects and alleged polluters such as Holcim.

Thousands of people marched through Antalya, Turkey, during the Cop31 climate summit being held in the city. The so-called 'people's Cop' march brought environmental, political, human rights and workers organisations onto downtown streets about 20km from the summit venue. The march is traditionally held at the halfway point of the two weeks of negotiations.

The event was heavily policed, and participants and observers were searched thoroughly before entering a corralled zone. Authorities closed off streets and a barricaded 1.5km route to channel marchers to a square, where several hours of speeches and music followed. International and local groups took part, many expressing frustration at the slow pace of climate action.

Also read Cop31 must deliver funding where it is needed most

Core Details of the Cop31 People's March

The Cop31 march followed a fixed, barricaded 1.5km route from the city centre to a square. Marchers were funnelled along the route after authorities closed off the surrounding streets. Once they reached the square, speeches and music continued for several hours.

Participants also questioned the motives of those attending the official talks. Many said the negotiations were not delivering enough progress on climate action, and they used the march to voice that frustration directly.

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Activists Question Motives Behind Cop31 Talks

Activists at the march said delegates were pursuing their own interests rather than solving the climate crisis. Ayse Ozdemir, a veteran activist from the Peoples Democratic Party, said the party has effectively been shut down by the government through protracted court action.

Ozdemir said some prime ministers who attended the summit in Turkey were discussing the Middle East, land and arms sales in back rooms. She argued that these discussions would benefit capitalists rather than the climate. She said she was protesting for younger generations and for her grandchildren, adding that people had made the earth dirty and must fix it.

Eser Oncel of the Northern Forests Defence group said members were highlighting the destruction of natural habitats for mega-infrastructure projects. Oncel called the airport expansion and the newest bridge over the Bosphorus river in Istanbul crimes. She also said the government talks about protecting ecology at Cop31 but protects only bad projects.

Environmental and Labour Concerns in Turkey

Northern Forests Defence pointed to a planned canal connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara. The group says the canal cuts through vital habitats and will cause the loss of hundreds of thousands of trees.

Oncel also said Turkey has many mines and that new certifications for more mines are issued every day. The Workers Party of Turkey warmed up for the march with traditional music and a circular folk dance in the rain. Gulizar Kocadag said the party was angry that Cop31 was making agreements to allow polluting activities in other countries. Kocadag claimed that all of Europe sends its rubbish to Turkey, polluting its seas, environment and air.

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Indonesian Islanders Take Holcim to Court

Residents of Pari, an Indonesian island, are fighting rising sea levels that threaten to swamp their low-lying home. With help from the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights, they are taking Swiss cement company Holcim to court over decades of very high emissions that contributed to climate change.

Legal adviser Theresa Mockel said demonstrators came to Cop31 to demand climate justice for the Pari Islanders and that polluters pay their share. She said the islanders ask that Holcim reduce its emissions and contribute to adaptation measures to prevent the island becoming completely uninhabitable.

Formal Cop31 Talks Resume Monday With Deadline

Formal talks at Cop31 take a break on Sunday and resume on Monday. Negotiators then have a five-day deadline to reach consensus on the wording of a final agreement on how to proceed with climate action.

The marchers' demands on polluters, mines and infrastructure were voiced outside the formal sessions. Whether those concerns shape the final wording within the five-day window is determined by the negotiators themselves.