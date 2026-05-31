Thousands of carers to receive €2,000 lump sum payment in coming days

Thousands of carers are set to receive a €2,000 lump sum payment in the coming days as part of the Carer's Support Grant scheme. Payments that would normally be paid on Monday, June 1 are expected to be issued earlier, likely on Friday, May 29.

Some households will receive their weekly payments earlier than usual due to the upcoming bank holiday , while thousands of carers are set to receive a €2,000 lump sum payment in the coming days.

Payments that would normally be paid on Monday, June 1 are expected to be issued earlier, likely on Friday, May 29. The bank holiday will affect payments for social welfare recipients, who will receive their weekly payments earlier than usual. This change is likely due to the upcoming bank holiday, which will take place on Monday, June 1. Thousands of carers are set to receive a €2,000 lump sum payment in the coming days.

The payment is part of the Carer's Support Grant scheme, which is issued every June. Eligible carers will receive the payment automatically, regardless of whether they are currently receiving social welfare payments. The grant is paid for each person the carer is looking after, so if a carer is looking after multiple people, they will receive a grant for each person.

The Carer's Support Grant is automatically paid to people receiving certain social welfare payments, including Carer's Allowance, Carer's Benefit, and Domiciliary Care Allowance. However, even if a person is not currently receiving one of these payments, they may still qualify for the Carer's Support Grant. They can apply for the grant for any given year from April of that year until 31 December of the following year.

Families are also being reminded that applications for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will open in June. This scheme provides financial assistance to families to help them purchase clothing and footwear for their children ahead of the new school year. Following changes announced in Budget 2026, eligible two and three year olds can now qualify for the scheme for the first time.

The scheme provides a payment of €285 for children aged 12 and over in second level education, as well as children with a disability in primary or second level education. Payments are issued throughout the summer, with many families qualifying automatically without needing to apply





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Carer's Support Grant Back To School Clothing And Footwear Allowance Social Welfare Payments Bank Holiday

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