Thousands of Irish EuroMillions Players Celebrate Wins in Friday Night's Draws

Over 47,000 players in Ireland win prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games, including 10 Ireland Only Raffle winners. A Cavan woman also scoops a €60,000 Telly Bingo prize.

Thousands of EuroMillions players across Ireland celebrated wins in Friday night's draws, bringing a wave of excitement and joy to the nation. While the grand EuroMillions jackpot, a staggering €53,344,251, remained unclaimed, a significant number of Irish participants enjoyed smaller prizes. In total, over 47,000 players across the country secured winnings in both the EuroMillions and Plus games, a testament to the widespread participation and luck experienced that evening.

This includes the ten lucky winners of the Ireland Only Raffle, each walking away with a substantial €5,000, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The EuroMillions draw numbers were 8, 10, 26, 32, 42 with Lucky Stars 9 and 12. \The Ireland Only Raffle proved to be a particularly lucky event, with ten fortunate players each matching the winning raffle codes and securing their €5,000 prize. Although the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 also remained unclaimed, the EuroMillions Plus draw still saw 54 players claiming €2,000 each after matching four correct numbers. The winning numbers for this draw were 9, 15, 22, 35 and 41. This event not only underlines the excitement of the EuroMillions draws but also highlights the secondary prizes available for players who match various numbers, creating a wider pool of winners and enhancing the thrill of participation. \In other lottery news, the Irish Lottery HQ also welcomed a regular Telly Bingo player to the Winners Room this week, where they claimed the Snowball prize, a remarkable €60,000 windfall. The winner, a Cavan woman named Ann Murray, also secured the XCross and Lucky Line prizes in the Thursday, September 4th draw, bringing her total winnings to an impressive €60,065. Ann shared her delight and revealed she nearly missed purchasing her winning ticket, explaining her usual routine and the near-miss experience at the local shop. The anticipation and excitement of the draw were evident in her description of the moments leading up to the winning announcement and her celebratory reaction when the final numbers were called. She expressed her longstanding dedication to the game, playing regularly and even sharing the experience with her parents. This story, alongside the EuroMillions results, reflects the overall joy and anticipation felt by lottery players across Ireland and underlines the potential for life-changing wins that keep people engaged and dreaming. The stories also show the effect the win has on their community and the player themselves





