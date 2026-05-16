Thousands of Irish Single Parents Miss Out on €1,900 Child Tax Credit

Single parents in Ireland may be missing out on a tax credit worth €1,900 and an additional €4,000 standard rate tax band increase, designed to support those raising children alone. This article explains eligibility, application processes, and potential backdated refunds.

Thousands of parents in Ireland are unaware of a valuable tax credit that could significantly boost their finances. The Single Person Child Carer Credit (SPCCC) offers a substantial €1,900 tax credit to single parents who are the primary caregivers for their children, living with them for the majority of the year.

Beyond the €1,900 credit, eligible parents also benefit from an expanded standard rate tax band, resulting in an additional €4,000 in tax savings. This combined financial relief can be a significant help for single parents managing household expenses alone. The SPCCC is designed exclusively for individuals raising children independently, meaning those who are married, in a civil partnership, or cohabiting are not eligible unless formally separated.

Eligibility extends to those who have been the primary caregiver for more than six months of the year, including cases where the child splits time between parents, as long as 100 days are spent with the primary claimant. Importantly, claims can be backdated by up to four years, potentially provides single parents with a considerable lump sum refund, especially if they have paid income tax during those years.

For example, parents could claim the SPCCC for the tax years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 when filing in 2026, combining multiple years of tax relief. Claiming the SPCCC is streamlined through the Revenue's myAccount online service, making it accessible for those who qualify. In cases where the primary caregiver choses to transfer their claim, the SPCCC can also be accessed by a secondary claimant—typically another parent—filled by filling out the appropriate form.

However, eligibility ends for the year a person marries, enter into a civil partnership, begins cohabiting, becomes widowed, or their civil partner passes away, though they retain eligibility in subsequent years if their circumstances change. Revenue emphasizes that many may not realize they are eligible for this credit, urging single parents to review their tax situation and make a claim as soon as possible to benefit from this crucial financial support





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Single Person Child Carer Credit Tax Credit Ireland Single Parents Benefits Childcare Tax Relief Revenue Myaccount

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Life Health reports 84% profit surge driven by higher premiums and customer growthIrish Life Health, Ireland's third‑largest health insurer with a 20.2% market share, posted an 84% increase in net profit to €31.1 million, boosted by a 7% rise in premium income, a 10.3% jump in insurance revenues to €655.2 million, and a near‑doubling of customer numbers to 515,328. The gains reflect premium hikes to offset rising medical costs and one‑off items such as legislative changes to the risk equalisation scheme.

Read more »

Gender Gap in Irish Cycling: Safety Fears Outweigh AbilityThe Empowering Women to Cycle report reveals that while most Irish women are confident cyclists, aggressive driver behavior and poor infrastructure prevent them from cycling as often as men.

Read more »

Moving to French-speaking Montreal brought me back to the Irish languageTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

UK Property Company Plans Fourth-Quarter IPO of Irish Glass Bottle Site REITOaktree, a US-based private equity firm, is planning a fourth-quarter initial public offering (IPO) of a UK property company that will initially hold more than 700 apartments being developed on the former Irish Glass Bottle site. The IPO project is driven by senior Oaktree property executives, Derek Rich and Charles Blackburn.

Read more »