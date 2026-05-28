Threatening Email Triggers Closure of Eleven Carlow Schools Amid Gun Violence Warning

A suspicious email alleging planned mass shootings and featuring a stock photo of guns prompted the shutdown of at least eleven schools in Carlow on Wednesday morning. Gardaí launched an international investigation and increased patrols around schools, while local officials called for calm and cooperation.

Early on Wednesday morning, at approximately 7 a.m., a hostile email was delivered to the computer networks of several schools in the Carlow region. The message contained a menacing claim of impending mass shootings and was accompanied by a photograph depicting three firearms.

Although the picture was later identified as a generic stock image, the threat caused immediate alarm among educators, parents and local authorities. In response to the perceived danger, at least eleven schools chose to close their doors for the day while police and emergency services evaluated the credibility of the communication.





The Garda Síochána initiated a multi‑track investigation, exploring the possibility that the email originated from a group that deliberately targets public institutions in order to provoke a large‑scale police response. Preliminary technical analysis indicated that the message had been routed through an overseas server, suggesting an international element to the plot.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell confirmed that high‑visibility Garda patrols were deployed around all schools in the area on Wednesday and would remain in place until the threat was fully assessed and neutralised. He emphasized that the force was working closely with cyber‑crime specialists to trace the origin of the email and to determine whether any further threats might follow.



Local officials expressed both concern and solidarity.

Carlow Mayor Paul Doogue described the incident as "a very frightening time" for the community, acknowledging the anxiety felt by children, parents and teachers. He praised the rapid response of the gardaí and urged anyone with relevant information to come forward so that the perpetrators could be brought to justice. While most schools in Carlow remained operational, some parents chose to keep their children at home out of caution.

The incident has reignited discussions about the adequacy of security protocols in educational settings and the need for robust cyber‑security measures to protect vulnerable institutions from digital intimidation tactics. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and a public safety update is expected later this week





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