Threats of Mass Shooting Force Closure of Multiple Primary Schools in Carlow

At least 11 primary schools in County Carlow closed after receiving threatening emails warning of a mass shooting, prompting a Garda investigation and heightened security measures.

A series of threatening emails targeting up to 16 primary schools in County Carlow led to the closure of at least 11 schools on Wednesday, as gardaí (Irish police) launched an investigation into the credible threats of a mass shooting .

The emails, received in two separate waves, warned of attacks involving staff and children, prompting authorities to advise immediate closure for the day. School administrators across the county acted swiftly, with many contacting parents early in the morning to inform them of the decision. Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, an all-girls primary school in Carlow town, sent a message to parents at 8:19 AM stating: We, like some schools in the area, have received a threatening email this morning.

In the interests of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our school community, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál will remain closed today. Parents were urged to follow updates from their own schools and avoid sharing unverified information to prevent panic. Superintendent Anthony Farrell of Carlow Garda station confirmed that an investigation team has been established and lines of communication have been opened at a senior level with the Department of Education.

He stated: A process is under way to establish the identity of the sender and the credibility of the message. There was no advance warning of this email. Farrell also advised all school management across County Carlow to undertake a cursory search of their buildings and grounds and warned of the possibility of a follow-up ransomware attack, urging recipients not to click any links in subsequent emails.

He assured that targeted patrols were being carried out to ensure the safety of the community. Among the schools that closed were Scoil Mhuire gan Smál; the Church of Ireland Primary School; St Laserians special school; Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow; St Fiacc's NS; Ballyconnell NS; Rathvilly NS; Scoil Molaise, Old Leighlin; Askea NS; Rathmore NS; Drumphea NS; and St Columba's NS.

Several other schools also received similar emails, with some choosing to remain closed while others opened after assessing the situation. Local Fine Gael councillor and principal of St Joseph's National School, Fergal Browne, confirmed that the email came from an unknown Gmail account and that all schools were liaising with gardaí. He described the threat as outlining a mass shooting, calling it outrageous. Unfortunately these things do happen, Browne said.

We have to be vigilant but not under- or over-react. Garda advice is sacrosanct. The incident has raised concerns about school security in Ireland, with many institutions having tightened protocols in recent years. The investigation continues as authorities work to trace the source of the threats and assess their credibility.

Parents and guardians have been asked to remain calm and follow official channels for updates, avoiding the spread of unconfirmed information on social media





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School Threats Mass Shooting Carlow Garda Investigation School Closure

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