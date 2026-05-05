Three arrested in connection with attempted murder of Alexis Lee Campion

Three men in their 20s, 30s and 40s are being questioned by Gardaí following the attempted murder of Alexis Lee Campion, who was set on fire after answering the door at her Dublin home. Investigation suggests the attack may be drug-related intimidation.

The investigation into the horrific attempted murder of Alexis Lee Campion has taken a significant turn with the arrest of three men. These individuals, ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s, are currently being questioned by Gardaí in connection with the brutal attack that occurred at Campion’s Dublin home on November 25th.

The incident involved Campion being doused in a flammable liquid and subsequently set alight after answering her front door. The severity of the attack necessitated immediate medical intervention, placing her in an induced coma at St James’s Hospital and requiring multiple surgical procedures to address the extensive burn injuries she sustained, particularly to her face and upper body. A bystander also received injuries while attempting to extinguish the flames.

This latest development follows extensive investigative work, including searches of eight properties in west Dublin three weeks after the attack, and a further 19 properties searched in March, resulting in previous arrests. The current detainees are being held under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, allowing for a period of detention for questioning. Gardaí have emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing, with no stone left unturned in the pursuit of justice for Alexis Lee Campion.

While the investigation continues to unfold, emerging information suggests that Alexis Lee Campion may not have been the intended target of this violent act. Law enforcement officials believe the attack was likely an act of intimidation linked to drug-related activities. This revelation adds a complex layer to the case, indicating a potential connection to organized crime and a deliberate attempt to send a message to others involved in illicit activities.

The fact that Campion was caught in the crossfire highlights the indiscriminate nature of such violence and the devastating consequences it can have on innocent individuals and their families. The focus of the investigation is now shifting towards identifying the intended target and unraveling the network of individuals involved in the planning and execution of the attack.

This includes scrutinizing potential links to known drug operations and identifying any individuals who may have had a motive to carry out such a brazen act of violence. The Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in their investigation, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in bringing those responsible to justice. The impact of this attack on Alexis Lee Campion and her family has been profound.

The physical and emotional trauma she has endured is immeasurable, and her road to recovery will be long and arduous. The initial placement in an induced coma and the subsequent surgeries are testament to the severity of her injuries. Beyond the physical pain, Campion is also grappling with the psychological scars of this horrific experience. The support of her family, friends, and the wider community will be crucial in helping her navigate the challenges ahead.

The case has also sparked outrage and concern within the community, raising questions about safety and security in the area. The Gardaí have increased their presence in the neighborhood and are working to reassure residents that they are doing everything possible to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The arrest of these three men represents a significant step forward in the investigation, but the pursuit of justice for Alexis Lee Campion is far from over.

The authorities remain committed to bringing all those responsible to account for their actions and ensuring that she receives the support she needs to rebuild her life





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Alexis Lee Campion Attempted Murder Dublin Gardaí Arrest Drug Related Crime Investigation Flammable Liquid Burns Criminal Justice Act

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