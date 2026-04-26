Three Books: A Black Bag, Atlantic Shores, and the Algorithm's Grip

A review of three new books: Luke Brennan's *Black Bag*, a novel exploring masculinity through a unique premise; David Gange's study of small-boat traditions along the Atlantic coast; and Jason Whittaker's analysis of how tech companies are reshaping the media landscape.

Luke Brennan's *Black Bag* presents a strikingly unusual exploration of masculinity, centering on a middle-aged actor navigating a peculiar career shift. He accepts a role not on a stage, but *as* the black bag used in psychology lectures – a silent, contained presence within a body bag during a semester-long social experiment.

The narrative follows his descent into this role, observing how the performance bleeds into his personal life, consuming more and more of his time and thought. Brennan’s novel isn’t without its complexities; the plot occasionally feels overly ambitious and could benefit from streamlining.

However, the book shines through its unique perspective and unexpected delights. The inclusion of commentary from the family dog adds a layer of whimsical charm, while a tender, understated connection with the protagonist’s childhood friend, Claudio, provides emotional depth. Ultimately, *Black Bag* is a worthwhile read, particularly for its ability to dissect societal expectations of men with a refreshing dose of absurdity.

The reviewer, Luke Kennard, rightly points to the need for a tighter focus to truly accentuate the novel’s most compelling elements. Shifting gears from the internal landscape of the individual to the vast expanse of the Atlantic, David Gange’s work offers an intimately detailed study of small-boat traditions and life at sea. Gange doesn’t merely describe boats; he reveals them as extensions of the communities that build and use them, instruments finely tuned to the rhythms of the ocean.

His writing is particularly strong in illustrating the ingenious adaptations coastal communities have developed to navigate challenging conditions – headlands, tides, and treacherous rocks. The book unfolds as a sweeping journey, beginning in the rugged beauty of Connemara and extending through Lewis, the Sámi water lands, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Newfoundland, Maine, and finally reaching the shores of Barbados.

Throughout this voyage, Gange demonstrates a remarkable sensitivity to the sea itself, listening for its subtle cues and documenting the diverse wildlife that shares its waters – birds, seals, whales, and the human cultures inextricably linked to the marine environment. The result is a deeply immersive and thoughtful work, a testament to the enduring relationship between people and the sea. It’s a book that doesn’t just inform, but invites the reader to experience the ocean’s power and beauty firsthand.

Jason Whittaker’s book tackles a critical issue of our time: the erosion of traditional media and the rise of algorithmic control over information. He meticulously examines how Silicon Valley’s IT companies have, over the past three decades, steadily diminished the influence of newspapers and news broadcasters.

While state control of media is a long-standing practice in countries like China, Russia, and Iran, Whittaker argues that the current shift in the rest of the world – the replacement of human-curated news with social media feeds – presents a new and potentially more dangerous form of control. Algorithms, driven by the pursuit of engagement, often prioritize sensationalism over accuracy, allowing misinformation, fake news, and AI-generated content to proliferate unchecked. This, Whittaker warns, poses a significant threat to democracy.

The central question he poses – “Who will gatekeep the gatekeepers? ” – is a stark reminder of the need for accountability and critical thinking in the digital age. The book serves as a timely and important warning about the consequences of surrendering control of our information ecosystem to opaque algorithms and profit-driven tech companies. It’s a call to action to reclaim agency over our news and protect the foundations of a well-informed society





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Books Reviews Literature Masculinity Atlantic Ocean Media Algorithms Social Media Technology

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