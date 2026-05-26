A 1991 shooting in Buncrana, Donegal, remains unsolved, prompting sustained requests for an independent investigation from Sinn Féin and the victim’s family, who suspect collusion between loyalist paramilitaries and British security forces. Gardaí continue to pursue leads and welcome new information from the public.

On 25 May 1991 a man named Fullerton was shot and killed in his house in Buncrana , a town in County Donegal, Ireland. The incident has remained a point of contention for more than three decades, and a number of groups have called for a public inquiry into the violence, citing possible links between loyalist paramilitaries and British security forces.

In the years since the murder, the case has been revisited by national security organisations and political groups, who insist that justice has yet to be served. Gardaí, the police force in Ireland, have said that they are still pursuing all available leads, and they have publicly urged anyone who may have information to come forward. The police have highlighted that new information can now be obtained because circumstances have changed, and they will handle all communication with complete confidentiality.

Anyone who believes they have information should contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 932 0540, or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station in Ireland. Sinn Féin, the political party that represents Irish nationalists, has been actively pushing for an inquiry into the murder.

In 2021, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald requested that the Irish government launch a comprehensive investigation into the killing, arguing that the full extent of the events and any potential collusion had never been fully examined. The Fullerton family has been vocal about their call for this investigation and accused British security forces of potential collusion with paramilitary actors in the execution of the shooting.

This claim has intensified an already tense debate about the limitations of Irish law enforcement, the influence of external forces, and the historical context of paramilitary violence on the island. The broader national conversation about the murder has intersected with other political and police developments. Former DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) leader Jeffrey Donaldson has faced a sexual offence trial that is scheduled to begin soon, highlighting a period of upheaval throughout the Irish political landscape.

However, the focus remains on the lingering mystery surrounding Fullerton’s murder, and politicians and activists continue to demand an official review of the case. The call for an independent inquiry has intensified debates over security, justice, and accountability in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The investigation has also been set against a backdrop of current policing reforms and public apprehension regarding security forces.

While the Gardaí’s statement reaffirms their commitment to justice, civil society groups feel that the official narrative has not yet addressed many unanswered questions that could clarify the nature of the shooting and potential collaboration between various paramilitary groups and state apparatus. The debate continues to grow as the Irish public, the Fullerton family, and active lobbyists maintain a ready demand for transparency and accountability in historic paramilitary conflict cases





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Buncrana Fullerton Murder Sinn Féin Independent Inquiry Gardaí Investigation

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