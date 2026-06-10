Three Flights Forced to Divert After Lightning Strikes at Manchester Airport

Multiple aircraft were hit by lightning on 9 June, causing one flight to return to Leeds, another to abort a take‑off to Istanbul, and a TUI arrival from Santorini to land safely after a strike. All passengers were unharmed and re‑routed.

Travelers experienced significant disruptions yesterday after three separate aircraft were struck by lightning in the United Kingdom. The incidents involved flights departing from or arriving at Manchester Airport on Tuesday 9 June.

The first aircraft, a scheduled service from Leeds Bradford Airport to the Spanish resort of Lanzarote, was forced to abort its climb after a bolt of lightning hit the plane shortly after take‑off. The pilot elected to turn back and make an emergency diversion to Manchester, circling over the Liverpool area for several minutes before requesting priority landing.

Upon touchdown, passengers were quickly transferred to a standby aircraft that was already on the ground, allowing the journey to resume with minimal further delay. Airport officials confirmed that the aircraft suffered only superficial damage and that all occupants emerged unharmed. The second incident involved a Pegasus Airlines flight bound for Istanbul from Manchester.

Shortly after departure the plane was hit by lightning, an event described by a passenger as a "massive explosion" accompanied by a flash of fire on the left side of the fuselage. The captain announced the situation within minutes and decided to return to the airport as a precaution. The aircraft remained in a holding pattern for approximately forty minutes before landing safely. Passengers were evacuated and later re‑booked on an alternate service.

No injuries were reported, and the airline later issued a statement reassuring customers that the aircraft had undergone a thorough inspection before returning to service. The third lightning strike was recorded on a TUI Airways flight arriving from Santorini. While on its final approach to Manchester, the aircraft was struck by lightning, causing a brief but noticeable jolt. Despite the impact, the crew maintained control and completed the landing without incident.

TUI officials confirmed that the plane landed safely and that all passengers and crew were fine. The airline also noted that the aircraft had been examined by technical staff and cleared for subsequent operations. These three events have heightened awareness of severe weather risks at busy UK airports and have prompted a review of lightning protection protocols across the industry.

Airline operators and airport authorities are collaborating to improve real‑time weather monitoring and to ensure that diversion procedures are swift and efficient, thereby minimizing inconvenience for travelers while maintaining the highest safety standards





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