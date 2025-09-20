Three Injured in Kilkenny Car and Van Collision

Emergency services responded to a collision involving a van and a car in Coolbaun, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Three people were transported to St Luke's General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí are investigating the cause of the accident.

Emergency services responded swiftly to a serious road traffic collision in the Coolbaun area of Castlecomer , Co. Kilkenny , on Friday afternoon. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 pm, involved a van and a car, prompting an immediate response from Gardaí and other emergency personnel. The scene was quickly secured as first responders assessed the situation and provided necessary medical assistance.

The focus immediately shifted to ensuring the safety of those involved and managing the flow of traffic in the area while the investigation commenced. The precise cause of the collision remains under investigation, with Gardaí meticulously gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses to determine the factors that led to the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the injuries sustained by the individuals involved were not life-threatening, however, the circumstances of the accident and the vehicle involved are being closely examined. The collision highlighted the importance of road safety and the potential dangers that can arise, prompting authorities to reiterate the importance of adhering to speed limits, maintaining vehicle safety, and exercising caution while driving. This recent event serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and responsible road behavior. The community in Castlecomer has expressed its concern and support for the injured, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation to shed light on the causes and to take appropriate actions to prevent similar incidents in the future.\Following the crash, three individuals were transported to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny for medical treatment. The injured included a man in his 40s and two male juveniles, who received immediate medical attention. While their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, medical professionals are closely monitoring their condition and providing the required care. The transport of the injured to hospital involved coordinated efforts from the emergency services to ensure the patients received prompt and effective medical treatment. The hospital has been providing updates regarding the patients' progress, while also emphasizing the importance of road safety in preventing and minimizing injuries in such situations. The ongoing support from the community is crucial, as it aids both the injured parties and the authorities, helping to alleviate any stress during this challenging time. St Luke's General Hospital, known for its dedicated team of healthcare professionals, has been providing comprehensive treatment and support to the injured individuals, ensuring that they receive the best possible care. The medical personnel have been working tirelessly to ensure the well-being of the injured individuals while also offering support to their families. The focus is on aiding in their recovery and providing a safe environment where they can heal. Gardaí are committed to supporting medical staff to ensure a swift recovery for the victims of this incident. \The Gardaí are actively conducting a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. This includes a meticulous examination of the crash scene, gathering of evidence, and interviewing of witnesses to reconstruct the events leading up to the accident. Traffic experts and collision investigators are working to determine the factors that contributed to the incident. The investigation will thoroughly examine all aspects, including vehicle conditions, driving behavior, and potential environmental factors. A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that all necessary measures are being taken to gather accurate information and determine the cause of the collision. The investigation is an effort to establish how this accident happened, helping to identify possible causes, and will also assess if there were any violations of traffic laws. The goal is to gather conclusive evidence, ensure accountability, and ultimately contribute to preventing similar accidents in the future. The investigation also aims to determine if there are any areas where road safety measures can be improved. The police have stressed the importance of cooperation from anyone who may have information related to the incident and is appealing to the public for any information that could assist them in the investigation. Any available video footage or other relevant evidence from the public will be extremely helpful in determining exactly what occurred, which will lead to more answers for all. Updates regarding the investigation will be released as the investigation progresses





