Three Ireland Players Named in 2026 Women's Six Nations Team of the Championship

Erin King, Aoife Wafer, and Aoife Dalton have been selected in the team for the 2026 Women's Six Nations. This team is based on a public vote and includes the best players from the tournament held this year. These players displayed outstanding performance and were chosen for their outstanding contributions.

THREE IRELAND PLAYERS have been named in the team of the championship for the 2026 Women's Six Nations . A public vote selected the 15 best players from this year's tournament, where Ireland finished third in the table.

Two Ireland players, Erin King and Aoife Wafer, were named in the back row, with Aoife Dalton included at centre. King captained Ireland in their most successful campaign since 2020, while Dalton was consistently excellent in the centre and the all-action Wafer finished with five tries as the joint-top try scorer in Scott Bemand's team. Flanker King is included for the first time, after what was the 22-year-old's second championship





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Ireland Women's Six Nations Team Of The Championship Erin King Aoife Wafer Aoife Dalton Flanker King Midfield Backrow Blindside Flanker Number Eight

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