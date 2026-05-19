Three killed at San Diego mosque, two teens shot themselves after attack while one policeman survived

Three people, including a security guard, were shot dead outside the Islamic Center of San Diego by two teenagers, who then killed themselves. The remaining policeman was spared and managed to survive the attack.

Police found three people dead at the Islamic Center of San Diego , and the two attackers dead in a car nearby Three men were killed outside the Islamic Center of San Diego , including a security guard who may have prevented a more deadly massacre.

Photograph: John Francis Peters/The New York TimesThe police were alarmed and began a desperate hunt for the two teenagers. They were somewhere in California’s second-largest city, a sprawling community of 1.4 million people nestled amid palms and purple jacarandas. A licence-plate reader seemed to show them near a mall, and officers rushed there.

Then, they converged on the high school one of the teenagers attended. Those turned out to be the wrong places. Andy Burnham: the political chameleon making a bid for Labour’s top jobThe teens’ target was a mosque, the police said. They shot and killed three people there, including a security guard who worked for the mosque and whose actions, police said, likely saved lives.

And then the teens killed themselves, the police said. The grounds of the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in San Diego County, include a school





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Diego Islamic Center Of San Diego Teenagers Mosque Attack Police Guard Survival Islamophobia Middle East

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three essential items to attract beautiful birds to your garden this yearBirds are nature's pest controllers and they make your garden more beautiful and enjoyable - these are the three essential items that people who attract lots of birds to their garden always have

Read more »

Three men remanded in custody after being charged with arson attack on Kerry houseGardaí allege incident was retaliation for similar earlier attack in escalating feud between two families

Read more »

All the Champions Cup Final Live Stream and Coverage Details - San Mamés Stadium in BilbaoThe main focus of this text is on information regarding the finals, the clubs involved, and the stream and coverage details.

Read more »

Investigation of deadly attack on Islamic Centre in San Diego as potential hate crimeNews article about the investigation into the fatal attack on the Islamic Centre in San Diego, which is being considered a hate crime.

Read more »