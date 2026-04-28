Three Men Arrested in Connection with Edenderry Petrol Bomb Deaths

Gardaí have arrested three men, two in their 20s and one in his 30s, in connection with the deaths of Tadhg Farrell (4) and Mary Holt (60) following a suspected petrol bomb attack in Edenderry last December. The men are being held at Garda stations in the midlands under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A significant development has occurred in the investigation surrounding the tragic deaths of four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and sixty-year-old Mary Holt, who perished in a suspected petrol bomb attack at their home in Castleview Park, Edenderry , on the evening of December 6th of the previous year.

Gardaí have confirmed the arrest of three men – two in their twenties and one in his thirties – in connection with the incident. The individuals are currently being held at various Garda stations located in the midlands region, and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. This section of the act allows for detention for a period of up to seven days, permitting Gardaí sufficient time to investigate the case thoroughly.

The investigation into the deaths of Tadhg and Mary has been ongoing since the night of the attack, with Garda forensic teams meticulously examining the scene at the terraced house in Castleview Park. The initial response involved a large-scale Garda presence, and a thorough investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

The community of Edenderry was deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of the two victims, and the investigation has been a priority for Gardaí in the region. The use of forensic evidence is crucial in cases like this, and the Garda forensic members have been diligently working to gather and analyze any potential clues that could lead to the identification and apprehension of those involved.

The arrests represent a major step forward in the investigation, offering a glimmer of hope for justice for the families and the community affected by this devastating event. The focus now shifts to the interrogation of the three men and the gathering of further evidence to build a strong case. The detention of these three individuals marks a critical juncture in the pursuit of justice for Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt.

While the investigation is still active and ongoing, these arrests demonstrate the commitment of An Garda Síochána to thoroughly investigate all aspects of the case and bring those responsible to account. The use of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 allows for a more in-depth investigation, enabling Gardaí to gather crucial evidence and build a comprehensive understanding of the events that led to the tragic deaths.

The community of Edenderry, still reeling from the loss, will undoubtedly be following the developments closely, hoping for a resolution that brings closure and a sense of justice. The Gardaí have not released further details regarding the specific nature of the evidence that led to the arrests, or the potential charges that may be brought against the three men.

However, they have assured the public that they are committed to keeping them informed as the investigation progresses. This case highlights the devastating consequences of violence and the importance of a robust and effective criminal justice system





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Edenderry Petrol Bomb Garda Arrest Investigation Criminal Justice Act

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Security Alert at Dublin Car Park Prompts Garda and Defence Forces ResponseGardaí and the Defence Forces responded to a security incident at a car park on the North Circular Road in Dublin on Sunday evening. A cordon was established and the Army EOD unit was requested to attend. The facility has since been fully reopened.

Read more »

Public may be subsidising concerts and sports events due to Garda undercharging for policingTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Former Fair City Star Simon O’Driscoll Trains to Become a GardaSimon O’Driscoll, known for his roles in Veronica Guerin and Fair City, is retraining as a Garda. He shared his career journey in a video posted by the Garda College, explaining his desire for a meaningful and physically demanding profession.

Read more »

Two men who died in collision involving motorcycle and car namedThe pair were among five people killed in the space of 24 hours on Northern Ireland's roads

Read more »

Mother of Three Stabbed to Death in Waterford CityYveta Donovalova, a 44-year-old Czech national and mother of three, died in hospital after being attacked at her home in Grange Heights, Waterford City. A man known to the victim has been arrested.

Read more »

Three Brothers Win Dispute Over Land Ownership in Co GalwayA Circuit Court judgment has ruled in favor of three brothers who claimed ownership of 34 acres of land in Co Galway through adverse possession.

Read more »