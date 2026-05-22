Three sisters' tragic deaths: Family share details, police investigate sudden deaths in Brighton

The family of the three sisters, who were found dead in the sea off Brighton, have shared another devastating detail. The women's mother also drowned in similar circumstances more than a decade ago.

The family of three sisters has shared a devastating detail that their mother also drowned in similar circumstances more than a decade ago. The three sisters - Jane Adetoro, 36, and her half-sisters Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31 - were found dead in the sea off Brighton, and their relatives described them as quiet, close-knit, and deeply devoted to one another.

Online conspiracy theories have been debunked by the family, who hit back at any potential misinformation. The investigation into their deaths continues, with detectives trying to piece together their final hours





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Three Sisters Sea Off Brighton Mother Drowned Tragedy Investigation Coastguard

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