Three women's bodies found on Brighton Beach: Police advise 'avoid the area' as search operation continues

The text reports about the discovery of three women's bodies on Brighton Beach, with instructions given to the public to avoid the area while investigations continue. The article also mentions the involvement of multiple emergency service vehicles, a helicopter, and two lifeboats at the scene.

Police have confirmed the bodies of three women have been found on Brighton Beach as they advise 'avoid the area'. Multiple emergency service vehicles were spotted swarming the sea front, as reports reveal a helicopter and two lifeboats are at the scene on Wednesday (April 13).

According to Daily Star , coastguard were spotted in the water and there is a huge police presence on the shore. A photographer at the scene confirmed at the time, at least one body had been recovered so far in the search operation





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Brighton Beach Three Women's Bodies Evacuation Unidentified Bodies Helicopter

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