Three women were identified as victims after their bodies were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach.

Three women from the Uxbridge area of London, whose bodies were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach, have been identified by police as Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walter, 32, and Rebecca Walter, 31. Their father paid tribute to his three daughters and their lives ended so tragically far too soon. Emergency services were called after concerns were raised for a woman's welfare and three bodies were pulled from the water near Brighton's Madeira Drive.

Three women whose bodies were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach have been identified by police. The victims are sisters, Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walter, 32, and Rebecca Walter, 31, from the Uxbridge area of London.

Their father, Joseph, paid tribute to his three daughters, whose lives ended so tragically far too soon. A major police investigation was launched to identify the women and establish the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The sea appeared rough, with waves crashing against the marina wall. Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Adam Hays reiterated that identifying the women had been the primary concern.

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey expressed her heartfelt sympathies to the families of the women involved. In a statement, she said, `My heart goes out to the friends and family of these women, and on behalf of Brighton and Hove I send sincere condolences.





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Family Society Women Paid Tribute Identified By Police Their Lives Ended Their Father Joseph Emergency Services Child Deaths Their Remains Recovered Untersuchungsstelle Für Körper Verschollener Death Over 5000 Word Sea Woman Area Of London Hit The Water Condolences Beaten Emotional Drowning Collapse Afraid

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