Threshold Warns of Rising Evictions and Rental Challenges Amid New Legislation

Threshold reports a surge in rental issues, with over 10,000 households seeking help in early 2024. The charity highlights confusion over new rental laws and the risk of constructive evictions, calling for increased Housing Assistance Payment limits to prevent low-income renters from being priced out of the market.

Threshold , a leading housing charity in Ireland, has reported a significant increase in rental issues, with over 10,000 households seeking assistance between January and March of this year.

The organisation expressed deep concern about the rising number of termination notices, attributing them to potential confusion surrounding new rental regulations introduced in March. These changes, which apply only to new tenancies starting from March 1, 2026, have led to misunderstandings among both landlords and tenants. Ann-Marie O’Reilly, Threshold’s advocacy manager, emphasised that no tenant should be asked to leave their home due to the new legislation.

She also highlighted the risk of constructive evictions, where landlords may force tenants out by neglecting property maintenance or essential services. O’Reilly warned that the recent policy allowing landlords to reset rents to market levels between tenancies could make housing unaffordable for low-income renters, particularly those relying on the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap). She called for an increase in Hap limits to align with market rates, preventing renters from being priced out of their homes.

Threshold’s data reveals that termination of tenancies was the most pressing issue for renters, with 46 percent of new clients contacting the charity after receiving eviction notices. Despite these challenges, Threshold successfully prevented 899 households from entering homelessness, supporting 1,189 adults and 905 children in retaining their homes or finding alternative housing. Jasmine Ryan, Threshold’s training lead, noted that many tenants feel hopeless and apathetic, especially when faced with eviction notices and the lack of affordable housing options.

The new rental legislation, which restricts no-fault evictions for small landlords and imposes rent caps, aims to provide greater security for renters. However, Threshold cautioned that it will take time for these benefits to be fully realised, as confusion and unaffordability continue to threaten tenants’ housing stability. The charity’s efforts underscore the urgent need for clearer communication and stronger protections for renters in Ireland’s challenging housing market





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Threshold Rental Issues Evictions Housing Assistance Payment Rent Caps

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