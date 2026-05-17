Thrifted Thrift: Rachel Sheridan's Eco-Friendly and Heartfelt Decorating Style

Rachel Sheridan, a creative entrepreneur and founder of Jasmine Pictures, shares her unique decorating philosophy of 'Thrifted Thrift' - an approach to adorning spaces with thrifty finds, embracing florid patterns, and fostering a sense of lived-in comfort, as well as a belief in creating homes that resonate with personal stories rather than adhere rigidly to popular trends. With a keen eye for bold finds, she carefully curates every piece to create a sanctuary that embodies her penchant for nature and a 'real luxury' experience which is devoid of excess.

Meandering gracefully through her latest book, Rachel Sheridan, founder of Jasmine Pictures, unveils Meadow Manor in Somerset, the epitome of her unique decorating style - ' Thrifted Thrift ' - which encompasses thrifted finds, floral patterns , lived-in comfort, and a focus on creating homes that tell stories rather than follow trends.

This charming abode, adorned with her personal finds and flea-market treasures, serves as a sanctuary and a hub of inspiration for her collections, which include furniture, lighting, bedlinen, and rugs. Along with Meadow Manor, Rachel's whimsical world is further enriched by her beautiful garden, a cluster of barns, and a guest cottage, all filled with tangible evidence of her belief in 'real luxury' being emotionally fulfilling rather than mere materialism





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Thrifted Thrift Floral Patterns Eco-Friendly Decorating Shabby Chic Home Decor

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