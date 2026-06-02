Met Éireann forecasts thunderstorms and frequent showers for Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 13 to 18 degrees. The national forecaster also expects widespread showers on Thursday, with temperatures reaching highs of 12 to 16 degrees. In other news, Irish far-right figures have joined a gathering in Portugal to push the idea of 'remigration'.

Thunderstorms possible on Wednesday amid continuing wet weather , with occasional sunny spells Rain interrupted play in the Ireland-West Indies women's match at Clontarf Cricket Club on Monday.

Met Éireann expects plenty more rain across the country this week. Photograph: Ben Brady/InphoMay was drier month than any other month so far this year at most weather stations, but each station recorded the highest cumulative rainfall for the month on May 31st, according to Met Éireann data.

Irish far-right figures join gathering in Portugal to push idea of 'remigration'Second half of June to be warmer than usual, Met Éireann saysJohnstown Castle station recorded its highest cumulative rainfall on both May 30th and 31st, as did Valentia Observatory, where more than 75mm of cumulative rainfall was recorded on both days. However, in the late afternoon and evening, showers will become lighter and more isolated.

The east and south are likely to get the best of the occasional sunny breaks as temperatures reach highs of 14 to 19 degrees. On Tuesday night, rain will extend from the southwest as it becomes cloudy and wet. Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 9 to 12 degrees. On Wednesday morning, rain will clear to the northeast.

The rest of the day will bring frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees. The national forecaster said it expected it conditions to be cloudy and unsettled with spells of rain on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Thursday is forecast to be cool and blustery with widespread showers. Showers will become less frequent later in the day and some sunny spells will develop. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 12 to 16 degrees. The western half of the country will experience scattered showers with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees on Thursday night.

Friday morning is set to be dry with sunny spells. Western areas will be affected by showers that are likely to extend eastward later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees. On Friday night, it is possible rain will move into southern areas as temperatures reach lows of 7 to 10 degrees.

El Niño forecast to return this summer with risk of record heat in Ireland and globallyEnvironmentalists' plea to keep bleach off the beach when cleaning slippery steps'I'm going to do medicine': Student who left school in second year now aiming for top LC point





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