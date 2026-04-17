Thurles Racecourse Secures Future Until 2027 Amidst Industry Support

Thurles Racecourse has been granted a license to continue hosting racing events until at least March 2027, following a collaborative agreement between Horse Racing Ireland and the Molony family. This secures the future of Ireland's sole privately-owned track after it faced potential closure last year.

Racing has secured its future at Thurles Racecourse for the foreseeable future, with an agreement now in place to ensure events continue until at least March 2027. This vital development follows a period of considerable uncertainty after the track, Ireland's only privately owned racecourse, faced immediate closure last summer.

The shock announcement had cast a dark shadow over the sport, prompting a swift intervention from Horse Racing Ireland (HRI). HRI stepped in to manage the operations at Thurles, successfully facilitating racing throughout the winter months.

The confirmation of continued racing was announced on Friday, following a comprehensive agreement reached between HRI and the Molony family, who are the current owners of the prestigious venue.

The next scheduled race meeting at Thurles is set for October 8th, providing an immediate focus for racing enthusiasts and participants alike.

Suzanne Eade, the chief executive of HRI, expressed her delight at the outcome. She stated, 'After consultation with the Molony family, we are delighted that racing can continue at Thurles for another winter season. I would like to acknowledge the contribution of the IHRB in facilitating this agreement, and to the wider industry for their ongoing support.' This sentiment underscores the collaborative effort required to navigate the challenges and secure the continuation of this historic racing venue.

The potential closure of Thurles last August marked a significant event, being the first racecourse closure in Ireland since Tralee's closure in 2008, highlighting the financial and operational pressures faced by such venues.

Riona Molony, who assumed control of the racecourse's management after the passing of her husband, Pierce, in 2015, cited escalating industry demands and the prohibitive cost of operations as key drivers behind the initial consideration of closure.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) also faced scrutiny at the time, particularly in light of a racecourse manual released shortly before the announcement. This manual outlined stringent minimum standards for tracks, although the IHRB maintained a commitment to a flexible approach in its implementation.

A tragic incident at Thurles in February of the previous year, where jockey Michael O’Sullivan lost his life following a fall, added another layer of concern. An extensive review by the IHRB into the incident concluded that the track itself bore no fault. However, the review did recommend the installation of a watering system.

Last year, a number of race meetings at Thurles were cancelled due to ground conditions deemed too fast. Fortunately, the milder and wetter weather experienced this past winter eliminated the need for cancellations and the necessity of watering. However, the reported cost estimates for installing the recommended watering system exceed €300,000, and it remains uninstalled.

Responding to the situation, an IHRB spokesman stated on Friday, 'The IHRB’s role is to ensure, as far as possible, the safety of both riders and horses in racing. In the case of Thurles, the IHRB was satisfied that sufficient measures were in place for racing to take place and granted a license on that basis. Decisions regarding the longer-term future of the racecourse are a matter for the racecourse.'

Riona Molony echoed this sentiment, expressing satisfaction with the short-term arrangement: 'We are pleased to continue this short-term agreement with Horse Racing Ireland to allow racing to continue at Thurles. The operation of the racecourse is running smoothly under the management of Jessica Cahalan, and this allows us more time to decide on the longer-term plans for the racecourse.'

This carefully crafted agreement provides a much-needed breathing space for Thurles, allowing for strategic planning while ensuring the continuation of a beloved racing tradition





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